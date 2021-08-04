‘Chicago Fire’: The 7 Biggest Questions Heading Into Season 10

Meredith Jacobs
'Chicago Fire' Cast in the Season 9 Finale
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Chicago Fire ended on both a high note and a shocking cliffhanger in the spring, and the wait for Season 10 has been tough ever since.

After years of watching firefighter Captain Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) do the will they/won’t they dance, they finally got together (following declarations from both). But the euphoria from that quickly turned to concern as most of Firehouse 51 could only stand and watch from shore as the four members of Squad 3 remained underwater during a rescue for far too long. Plus, for two members of the house, their career paths may lead them away from 51.

Scroll down for those lingering questions and more we need to see answered ASAP when Season 10 begins.

Chicago Fire, Season 10 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 9/8c, NBC

'Chicago Fire' Squad 3 in the Season 9 Finale
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Will all of Squad 3 survive?

Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso), Tony (Anthony Ferraris), and Capp (Randy Flagler) were all trapped underwater — and out of air — as the finale ended as they attempted to rescue a man in a sinking boat. While we can’t imagine Fire killing off the entire squad, we also worry that one of them might not make it. After all, Severide’s engaged, Cruz is about to become a father, and we just met Capp’s girlfriend (!), so there are a few ways a death could tug at our heartstrings.

'Chicago Fire' Stars Kara Killmer and Jesse Spencer as Brett and Casey
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

What can we expect from Brett and Casey's relationship going forward?

Considering the back-and-forth, one step forward and five steps back the two did before getting together, let’s just hope that they’re relatively drama-free (at least for now). They’ve done jealousy before while seeing the other with someone else before they were together, and at this point, there’s no reason to introduce a third party to try to make a move on one of them. But all we’ve really seen is that dance. What does being together look like for them?

'Chicago Fire' Star Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Is Kidd going to leave 51?

The good news: Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is now lieutenant. The bad news: There are no open spots at 51. Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker), Casey, and Severide have already started discussing where she could end up — and putting in a good word for her — but could we really see Kidd having to leave behind her 51 family? Severide telling her she’ll take a piece of them with her in the finale was sweet and all, but it just wouldn’t be the same without her there.

'Chicago Fire' Star Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

What did Boden say to that job offer?

In the finale, Boden was offered the position of Deputy District Chief, which would mean less firefighter work but put in a higher-ranking role. After a new neighbor approached him and shared that his son wanted to be a firefighter — “it’s nice to have neighbors my son can look up to” — Boden had seemingly made his decision. But the audience won’t be privy to that until Season 10. It’s impossible to think of 51 without Boden, but we have seen shake-ups at the firehouse before.

'Chicago Fire' Stars Miranda Rae Mayo and Taylor Kinney as Kidd and Severide
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

When will we get the Stellaride wedding?

In what will probably go down as the most memorable proposal in all of One Chicago, Severide asked Kidd to marry him in the middle of a fire in the penultimate episode of the season. Casey’s been tasked with planning an epic bachelor party as Severide’s best man, and since we can’t imagine a world where Severide dies and we don’t see this wedding, we have to wonder when and where it’ll take place (at the firehouse like Boden’s?). Might the close call underwater prompt them to tie the knot sooner rather than later?

'Chicago Fire' Star Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz
Lori Allen/NBC

Will we get to see Cruz be a father?

As we learned earlier in Season 9, Cruz and Chloe (Kristen Gutoskie) are going to be parents! In fact, it was baby shower time in the finale. But he’s one of the firefighters trapped underwater (and the dangers of his job had caused some tension in their relationship earlier). We’re going to be optimistic and say he survives, but we do have to wonder how much of Cruz as a father we’ll see on-screen.

'Chicago Fire' Stars Hanako Greensmith and Kara Killmer as Violet and Brett
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Will Violet stick around past Season 10?

Hanako Greensmith has been promoted to series regular, so Violet is sticking around at 51 as Brett’s partner on Ambulance 61. But as recent seasons have shown, there’s been a bit of a rotating door in that position (Annie Ilonzeh’s Emily Foster, Adriyan Rae’s Gianna Mackey, and a few floaters). But could Violet become the next long-term paramedic at the house? She does already fit right in.

