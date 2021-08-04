‘Chicago Fire’: The 7 Biggest Questions Heading Into Season 10

Chicago Fire ended on both a high note and a shocking cliffhanger in the spring, and the wait for Season 10 has been tough ever since.

After years of watching firefighter Captain Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) do the will they/won’t they dance, they finally got together (following declarations from both). But the euphoria from that quickly turned to concern as most of Firehouse 51 could only stand and watch from shore as the four members of Squad 3 remained underwater during a rescue for far too long. Plus, for two members of the house, their career paths may lead them away from 51.

Scroll down for those lingering questions and more we need to see answered ASAP when Season 10 begins.

Chicago Fire, Season 10 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 9/8c, NBC