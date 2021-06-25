‘Chicago Fire’ Season 10: Hanako Greensmith Promoted to Series Regular

Who’s going to be happier that paramedic Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) is staying at Firehouse 51 — her partner on Ambulance 61, Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), or her love interest, firefighter Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende)?

Greensmith has been upped to series regular for the forthcoming 10th season of Chicago Fire, according to TVLine. She recurred in Seasons 8 and 9, making the move over to 51 to join Brett on 61 in the latter after Adriyan Rae’s Mackey left for another post.

See Also 'Chicago Fire' Cliffhanger: Will Everyone Survive? A call went horribly wrong in the last moments of the Season 9 finale.

The end of Season 9 showed that Violet fits right in at 51 — and that there may be a future for her and Gallo. After all, now that another firefighter and paramedic — Captain Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Brett — have gotten their act together (Violet’s advice might have helped), perhaps now the drama and back-and-forth can fall to Violet and Gallo.

Greensmith’s promotion comes as Chicago Fire fans are left wondering if 51 might lose a member of Squad 3. At the end of the Season 9 finale, Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso), Tony (Anthony Ferraris), and Capp (Randy Flagler) were all trapped underwater — and running out of air — during a rescue. The rest of the house was back on shore, and all they could do was wait.

The finale also saw Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) waiting to find out to which house she’d be transferring following her promotion and Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) potentially accepting an offer to be considered for Deputy District Chief.

Chicago Fire, Season 10, Fall 2021, NBC