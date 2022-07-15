‘Chesapeake Shores’: 7 Burning Questions for Final Season

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Andrew Francis in Chesapeake Shores
David Astorga/Crown Media

The good news: We’ll find out who Abby (Meghan Ory) called. The bad news: We only have 10 more episodes of Chesapeake Shores.

At least our burning questions going into the sixth and final season of the Hallmark Channel drama — which also stars Robert Buckley, Treat Williams, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, and Andrew Francis — mostly require immediate answers. Take, for instance, that finale phone call: Bree (Ullerup) likely won’t let Abby go too long without spilling all the details. And with the fifth season ending with one of the O’Brien family having a heart attack, the series can’t put the resolution to that off too long. (Given the actor is returning, we do feel it’s safe to say he survives.)

'Chesapeake Shores' to End With Season 6 on Hallmark ChannelSee Also

'Chesapeake Shores' to End With Season 6 on Hallmark Channel

Find out who will be returning.

Scroll down as we take a look at those and more loose threads heading into the final episodes.

Chesapeake Shores, Sixth and Final Season Premiere, Sunday, August 14, Hallmark Channel

Greyson Holt, Robert Buckley in Chesapeake Shores
David Astorga/Crown Media

Did Abby choose Evan or Jay?

In the Season 5 finale, Evan (Buckley) asked Abby out on “a full-on date” (after some earlier confusion), and Jay (Greyston Holt) admitted that while he had feelings for her, he was also interested in someone else and wanted to know if there was hope. Abby then told Bree, “I don’t know if I want to be with either of them. I don’t know if I want to be with anyone right now.” Still, the last we heard of her love life, she left someone the following voicemail: “I have been thinking about you and I think maybe we should give this a try.” So who did she call? And will that choice stick until the end of the series?

Andrew Francis in Chesapeake Shores
David Astorga/Crown Media

How will Connor's heart attack affect him?

Let’s be realistic (or at least optimistic): Francis isn’t returning just for Connor to die in the hospital, plus it would be a sad final season if it followed the O’Briens after losing one of their own. So we’re going to say that Connor’s apparent heart attack, as he and Margaret (Raylene Harewood) kissed, to end the fifth season, is instead going to lead to him making some changes. (Hopefully Margaret remains by his side, personally and professionally; she’s been a strong addition to the series.) Plus, his brush with death could affect the rest of the family.

Treat Williams in Chesapeake Shores
David Astorga/Crown Media

Should we be worried about Mick taking painkillers?

After crashing his plane (or, as he put it, making a “necessary urgent landing”), Mick’s (Williams) minor injuries included a broken arm. The finale made a point of showing him taking painkillers — while alone — which, on TV, usually hints at a problem to come.

Barbara Niven, Treat Williams in Chesapeake Shores
David Astorga/Crown Media

Do Mick and Megan have a future?

Just as things were looking up for Mick and Megan (Niven), including a planned trip around the world, her ex, Carter (Barclay Hope), came visiting with a job offer in Los Angeles. She might have been ready to turn it down, but after Mick pushed her, she came up with an alternative: She works for a year, then takes six months off for traveling. Not only was Mick jealous, but old wounds were reopened as he admitted, “Trust you not to leave me again? I don’t know if I can.” Something tells us it’ll take more than one painful conversation before those two can even think about a happily ever after.

Carlo Marks in Chesapeake Shores
David Astorga/Crown Media

How will David handle his father's legal troubles?

If you ask David’s (Carlo Marks) father, he ran into a bit of bad luck with investments. If you ask the feds, they’re looking for him for wire fraud and embezzlement. In the finale, Dennis (Malcolm Stewart) cleaned out David’s trust fund and fled the country. How will David handle his family’s troubles going forward? Will he lean on his wife, Jess (Mailey)?

Stephen Huszar, Emilie Ullerup in Chesapeake Shores
David Astorga/Crown Media

Will it be smooth sailing for Bree and Luke now?

It seems like Bree may finally have run into some luck when it comes to her love life. Luke’s (Stephen Huszar) on parole, but it’s clear he’s turned his life around and he wasn’t lying when he insisted he was clean despite a positive drug test. (Connor really came through.) But will they last? And will he become even more entangled in the O’Brien family?

Jesse Metcalfe in Chesapeake Shores
Ricardo Hubbs/Crown Media

Will Trace return?

One of the most shocking TV exits of 2021 was Jesse Metcalfe’s, with Chesapeake Shores having Trace decide to leave town. That marked the end of his and Abby’s relationship — just as it looked like they might rekindle it — but have they really said goodbye to each other for good? With the series ending and Abby possibly getting into a new relationship with Evan or Jay, it seems like the perfect time for Trace to return to stir up some drama.

Chesapeake Shores - Hallmark Channel

Chesapeake Shores where to stream

Chesapeake Shores