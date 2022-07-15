‘Chesapeake Shores’: 7 Burning Questions for Final Season

The good news: We’ll find out who Abby (Meghan Ory) called. The bad news: We only have 10 more episodes of Chesapeake Shores.

At least our burning questions going into the sixth and final season of the Hallmark Channel drama — which also stars Robert Buckley, Treat Williams, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, and Andrew Francis — mostly require immediate answers. Take, for instance, that finale phone call: Bree (Ullerup) likely won’t let Abby go too long without spilling all the details. And with the fifth season ending with one of the O’Brien family having a heart attack, the series can’t put the resolution to that off too long. (Given the actor is returning, we do feel it’s safe to say he survives.)

Scroll down as we take a look at those and more loose threads heading into the final episodes.

Chesapeake Shores, Sixth and Final Season Premiere, Sunday, August 14, Hallmark Channel