‘The Traitors’: Who Is Maura Higgins? 4 Things To Know About the ‘Love Island’ Star

Reality star Maura Higgins has been lying low as a Faithful on Season 4 of The Traitors, which has allowed her to make it to the finale with five other players. An Irish reality TV mainstay and model, Higgins has established herself as a well-known personality in both the U.K. and the U.S. Aside from her reality TV show past, here is what you should know about The Traitors player.

The Love Island UK star entered the castle with Love Island USA star, Rob Rausch, along with 21 other players — Donna Kelce, Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai), Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac), Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York), Ian Terry (Big Brother), Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother), Rob Cesternino (Survivor), Natalie Anderson (Survivor), and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho (Survivor), Colton Underwood (The Bachelor), Kristen Kish (Top Chef), Eric Nam, Mark Ballas (Dancing With the Stars), Monét X Change (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Stephen Colletti (Laguna Beach), Michael Rapaport, Johnny Weir, Ron Funches, and Tara Lipinski.

Higgins has trusted Rausch throughout the entire game. Will she trust him enough to go to the end with him, or will she banish him and win with her fellow Traitors? Find out on Thursday at 9/8c.

Early/Family Life

Although Maura Higgins was on Love Island UK, she was born and raised in Ireland in 1990, which is not part of the UK. She had two sisters and one brother and her parents are divorced and dating other people, according to Evoke. Despite growing up in Longford, Ireland, Higgins currently lives in Essex, England. She moved there to train for Dancing on Ice in 2019.

Jobs Before Reality TV

After leaving school at 16, Higgins went to school to study hairdressing in Athlone. She then got a job at a salon in her hometown. Higgins held that job for ten years, according to Evoke. Now, she has her own personal hairstylist, but in a pinch, she could do her own hair.

Currently, she is also a model with Elite Model Management, according to Metro. The agency is also home to Kendall Jenner, Adriana Lima, and Olympic sprinter Dina Asher-Smith. Radio X also reported that she used to be a “grid girl” (promotional models employed at motorsports events).

TV/Media Career

Higgins burst onto the scene in the fifth season of Love Island UK. She entered the villa on day 10 and went to the finale with Curtis Pritchard, placing fourth. The two briefly dated but broke up in early 2020.

Aside from Love Island, Higgins has also starred on This Morning, Celebrity Juice, Maura Higgins: You’re Joking Me!, Dancing on Ice, Love Island spin-offs, Cooking with the Stars, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here!, and currently The Traitors, among other shows.

Higgins also starred in Liam Payne and Zedd’s 2016 music video for “Get Low,” off of Payne’s only solo album, away from One Direction.

Dating Life

Before going on Love Island UK, Higgins was engaged to car salesman James Finnegan, whom she met in school. They broke up in 2017 after nine years together, according to The Irish Sun.

Although her relationship with Pritchard didn’t last long, she has been in public relationships with other men. She told The Sun that they “barely saw each other” and that’s why they broke up. She then briefly dated her costar, Chris Taylor, until May 2021.

She then dating Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice until October 2021. From 2023 to 2024, Higgins dated Chris Hemsworth‘s stunt double, Bobby Holland Hanton.

Most recently, she was linked to reality TV star, Peter Wicks. However, the two split around Valentine’s Day in 2025. Today, the Love Island star appears to be single.

The Traitors, Season 4 Finale, Thursday, February 26, 9/8c, Peacock