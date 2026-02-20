Emma Slater Shares Never-Before-Seen Footage of James Van Der Beek in New Tribute

What To Know Emma Slater paid tribute to the late James Van Der Beek by sharing rehearsal footage and memories from their time as dance partners.

Fans expressed their condolences and shared emotional messages.

Emma Slater is continuing to honor James Van Der Beek by sharing more of her favorite memories with the late actor.

“Missing you a little harder today ❤️🫶🏻,” she captioned a Thursday, February 19, Instagram post featuring throwback rehearsal photos and videos from their time competing together on Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars in 2019.

The post’s first slide featured a mirror selfie Van Der Beek snapped on his phone. The last two slides included a clip of Slater teaching Van Der Beek some ballroom technique and footage of them running through one of their routines. (The pair ended the competition in fifth place.)

“My heart hurts with all the love I have for you there,” Slater added in the post’s comments. “Will dance everyday for you James.”

Fans offered their condolences to Slater in the comments section, with one user writing, “I remember watching this season, did an INCREDIBLE job teaching him 🥹.” Another person said, “I still don’t want to believe he is gone- such a sweet soul in every way😢❤️.”

Someone else shared, “It was truly one of the best times in his life, thank you so much for bringing so much joy to all of our hearts to see him so lit up. Every time I close my eyes I see him dancing with the literal stars now 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹.”

A different user posted, “That season was so moving and impactful the way y’all danced was incredible sending you and everyone that loved James extra love always ❤️ he is truly missed!”

Van Der Beek died on February 11 at the age of 48. The Dawson’s Creek alum was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in August 2023 and went public with his diagnosis in November 2024. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly, and their six children.

Slater originally paid tribute to Van Der Beek by sharing her “favorite” photo of the two of them via Instagram on February 11. “Nothing I can write seems ok. All those who had the pleasure of having you in their lives are blessed. Forever changed by your brilliance,” she wrote. “We got to have these beautiful years sharing life together. It started with being dance partners, and I was beyond excited to be dancing with you, and it continued into the deepest of friendships. You, Kimberly, and the kids became family, and I found so much purpose in our little community. Watching your love for your family changed my life.”

Slater continued, “I’m lucky to have known the man that you are. You have done so much, helped so many people. You’ll be forever in my heart. And now I know whenever I’m guided, I’ll be guided by you 🤍 I love you partner.”

That same day, Slater shared a never-before-seen video of herself and Van Der Beek performing their DWTS samba routine during a “private friends and family” get-together at his home, four years after they did it on the show.

“He loved to dance! And I know he’s still dancing,” Slater captioned the Instagram post. “This is Kimberley’s fav dance of his, the samba. We prepared it especially to perform to everyone here! He remembered it more than me!! I love this memory of dancing with you James 💔🙏🏻.”