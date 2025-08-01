‘Zootopia 2’ Trailer Revealed – Everything We Know About The Zootopia Sequel

It’s been almost a decade since audiences first followed Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) as she made the big hop from Bunnyburrow to the city of Zootopia to pursue her dream of becoming a police officer. Since then, the animated comedy has become a worldwide sensation — even launching its own theme park attraction.

Now, Judy and her best friend Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) are back, navigating their new partnership as officers for the Zootopia Police Department, though things aren’t going exactly as planned. Despite the bumps in the road, they’re also faced with a new mystery to solve — all while working through some personal issues of their own.

So, what do we know about the upcoming sequel so far? Here’s what we’ve learned…

When does Zootopia 2 premiere?

The animated adventure comedy hit theaters everywhere on November 26, 2025.

What is Zootopia 2 about?

According to the official logline from Walt Disney Animation Studios: “Detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.”

Who stars in Zootopia 2?

Returning cast includes Ginnifer Goodwin as Judy Hopps, Jason Bateman as Nick Wilde, Idris Elba as Chief Bogo, Nate Torrence as Benjamin Clawhauser, Shakira as Gazelle, Alan Tudyk as Duke Weaselton the weasel, Tommy Chong as Yax the yak, and Raymond S. Persi as Flash Slothmore the sloth.

New voice talent this time around includes Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan as Gary De’Snake, a pit viper at the center of the story’s central conflict. Quinta Brunson joins the cast as Dr. Fuzzby, a quokka who serves as Judy and Nick’s therapist. Also featured are Jean Reno as Bushron, a goat police officer, and Fortune Feimster as Nibbles Maplestick, a beaver who lives in Marsh Market.

What happened in Zootopia?

After a rocky start with the Zootopia Police Department, Officer Judy Hopps forces con artist Nick Wilde to help her track down Emmitt Otter, one of 14 missing predators in a string of mysterious disappearances across Zootopia. They eventually discover that predators throughout the city are suddenly “going savage” and attacking other species, sparking widespread fear among the prey population.

With no clear explanation for the predators’ feral behavior, the once-utopian city descends into chaos. Mayor Leodore Lionheart (J.K. Simmons) is arrested for unlawfully detaining the savage predators, paving the way for his assistant, Dawn Bellwether (Jenny Slate), to step in as acting mayor.

Judy ultimately uncovers that Bellwether orchestrated the crisis, using a flower called Night Howlers to induce savage behavior in predators. She and Nick solve the case and expose Bellwether’s crimes. In the aftermath, Nick joins the ZPD, becoming Judy’s partner and the first fox police officer.

Who is behind Zootopia 2?

Zootopia 2 was written and directed by Disney Animation chief creative officer Jared Bush and Byron Howard. The duo are also responsible for helming the original Zootopia, as well as Encanto.

Zootopia 2, in theaters, November 26