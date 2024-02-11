Super Bowl 2024: Taylor Swift, Jay-Z & More Stars at Big Game (PHOTOS)

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and Jay-Z at the 2024 Super Bowl
Many celebrities made the short trip from Los Angeles to Las Vegas for Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII, with Jay-Z taking in the big game with two of his kids and Paul Rudd cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs for the second Super Bowl in a row.

And, of course, Taylor Swift made her much-hyped appearance at the game to cheer on Chiefs player Travis Kelce, her boyfriend. The pop star seemed to be in high spirits as she watched the game from her Allegiant Stadium suite, surrounded by pals Blake Lively and Ice Spice and members of the Swift and the Kelce families.

Get a peek at the famous Super Bowl LVIII attendees in the photo gallery here, and check back throughout the night for even more A-lister sightings.

Andra Day at the 2024 Super Bowl

Andra Day

Post Malone at the 2024 Super Bowl
Post Malone

Reba McEntire at the 2024 Super Bowl
Reba McEntire

Kaskade at the 2024 Super Bowl
Kaskade

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, and Rumi Carter at the 2024 Super Bowl
Jay-Z with kids Blue Ivy & Rumi Carter

Jack Rudd and Paul Rudd at the 2024 Super Bowl
Paul Rudd with son Jack Rudd

Ice Spice, Taylor Swift, and Blake Lively at the 2024 Super Bowl
Ice Spice, Taylor Swift, and Blake Lively

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner at the 2024 Super Bowl
Russell Wilson, Ciara, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner

Elon Musk at the 2024 Super Bowl
Elon Musk

Gordon Ramsay, Minka Kelly, and Dan Reynolds at the 2024 Super Bowl
Gordon Ramsay, Minka Kelly, and Dan Reynolds

Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez at the 2024 Super Bowl
Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking at the 2024 Super Bowl
Luke Combs and wife Nicole Hocking

Keegan-Michael Key at the 2024 Super Bowl
Keegan-Michael Key

Alyssa Milano and son Milo Bugliari at the 2024 Super Bowl
Alyssa Milano and son Milo Bugliari

