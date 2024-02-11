Super Bowl 2024: Taylor Swift, Jay-Z & More Stars at Big Game (PHOTOS)

Many celebrities made the short trip from Los Angeles to Las Vegas for Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII, with Jay-Z taking in the big game with two of his kids and Paul Rudd cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs for the second Super Bowl in a row.

And, of course, Taylor Swift made her much-hyped appearance at the game to cheer on Chiefs player Travis Kelce, her boyfriend. The pop star seemed to be in high spirits as she watched the game from her Allegiant Stadium suite, surrounded by pals Blake Lively and Ice Spice and members of the Swift and the Kelce families.

