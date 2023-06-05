10 Now-Unemployed TV Actors We Need Back on Screen ASAP

While we wait for network execs to finish making their decisions for the 2023–2024 broadcast season, we’re already eager for actors from this season’s canceled and concluded TV shows to make triumphant returns.

Some actors from axed shows have landed on their feet: The Resident’s Matt Czuchry, for instance, will appear in the next season of American Horror Story, subtitled Delicate. New Amsterdam’s Ryan Eggold will star in the Prime Video thriller Cross. And The Goldberg’s Wendi McClendon-Covey and Nancy Drew’s Kennedy McMann still have TV pilots pending, NBC’s St. Denis Medical and ABC’s The Good Lawyer, respectively.

But others are waiting for their next big TV role. Here are 10 actors we hope to see on our screens again in short order.