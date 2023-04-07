‘The Resident’ Star Matt Czuchry Joining ‘American Horror Story’

The Resident might have come to an end, but Matt Czuchry, who played Dr. Conrad Hawkins on the Fox medical drama, has already booked his next gig.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Czuchry is set to join the upcoming 12th season of American Horror Story (AHS). However, there are no details as of yet on Czuchry’s character or how many episodes he’ll appear in. Season 12 is expected to begin filming in May 2023.

The cancellation of The Resident was confirmed on Thursday, April 6, three months after the show’s sixth season finished airing. Czuchry played the lead role of Conrad Hawkins, the titular Resident who starts off as a senior resident internist and later becomes a chief resident at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

Czuchry’s also known for playing Logan Huntzberger on The WB television series Gilmore Girls from 2005 to 2007 and Cary Agos on the CBS drama The Good Wife from 2009 to 2016. His other credits include Young Americans, Hack, and Friday Night Lights.

AHS fans reacted with excitement to the news of Czuchry’s casting in the upcoming 12th season.

“Omg Logan from Gilmore Girls,” tweeted one fan, while another added, “omg i had such a crush on him on the good wife.”

“I really enjoyed his performance on The Good Wife,” wrote another viewer, while one person said, “Yes!!! I always wanted to see him in a darker role.”

“Matt Czuchry in american horror story none of you understand how personal this is for me maybe ahs is not dead after all,” said another excited fan.

Omg Logan from Gilmore Girls 🥹 — manu (@manuelbutera_) April 7, 2023

I really enjoyed his performance on The Good Wife — andre (@andrers_) April 7, 2023

Yes!!! I always wanted to see him in a darker role. — Jessica Bartolac 🇮🇹🇭🇷🇬🇷🎗 (@xorunnerxo) April 7, 2023

matt czuchry in american horror story none of you understand how personal this is for me maybe ahs is not dead after all — ♱ (@iEVANBF) April 7, 2023

Sad about The Resident ending but excited to see the opportunities it brings Matt Czuchry post doing so!! https://t.co/TptrDqecXR — Laura (@laurafh16) April 7, 2023

AHS is an anthology horror series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk that premiered in 2011 on FX. Each season takes on a different theme, such as Asylum (2012), Coven (2013), Cult (2017), Apocalypse (2018), Double Feature (2021), and, most recently, New York City (2022).

American Horror Story, Season 12, TBA, FX