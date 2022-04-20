‘Bull’: Sasha Alexander Directs & Reunites With ‘NCIS’ Costar Michael Weatherly (PHOTOS)

Sasha Alexander and Michael Weatherly on the Bull set
Bull has staged an NCIS reunion, with Sasha Alexander directing the April 28 episode of the Michael Weatherly-led drama, and while we may not see the two onscreen together, CBS has released photos of them behind-the-scenes.

“Sasha is just fantastic,” Geneva Carr (who plays Marissa Morgan) told TV Insider while discussing the episode she directed (which aired on March 31). “It’s so nice to have a friend of Michael’s on set, someone who has known him as long as anyone, and she’s super supportive and funny and really is enjoying herself and we are having the best time.”

In April 28’s “Opening Up,” Bull is sidelined with a back injury, and Marissa and Chunk Palmer (Christopher Jackson) are forced to go to court without him to defend her closest childhood friend, Kyla (Annika Boras), a tech CEO accused of wrongfully terminating an employee. Plus, Danny (Jamie Lee Kirchner) contemplates what she wants out of life after a near-death experience.

With that injury, Bull “is gonna have to rely on his team in a way that he never has before,” Carr previewed. “And so there’s really interesting things that happen between the team members, and Marissa and Chunk kind of go head to head in this one. And Danny pretty much has the test of her life. She has a really big scare in the episode and she’s fighting to find her balance again, and it’s some of the best work that she’s ever done.”

Scroll down for a look at the episode, including Weatherly and Alexander behind the scenes.

Bull, Thursdays, 10/9c, CBS

Chris Jackson as Chunk Palmer and Geneva Carr as Marissa Morgan in Bull
Chunk Palmer (Chris Jackson) and Marissa Morgan (Geneva Carr)

Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull, Chris Jackson as Chunk Palmer and Geneva Carr as Marissa Morgan in Bull
What’s going on with Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly)?

Yara Martinez as Isabella “Izzy” Colón, Geneva Carr as Marissa Morgan, Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull, and Chris Jackson as Chunk Palmer in Bull
Marissa, Isabella “Izzy” Colón (Yara Martinez), Bull, and Chunk

Michael Weatherly, Chris Jackson, and Geneva Carr on the Bull set
Behind the scenes with Michael Weatherly, Chris Jackson, and Geneva Carr

Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, and Sasha Alexander on the Bull set
Behind the scenes with Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, and Sasha Alexander

Sasha Alexander and Michael Weatherly on the Bull set
Sasha Alexander and Michael Weatherly reunited

Sasha Alexander and Michael Weatherly on the Bull set
Behind the scenes with Sasha Alexander and Michael Weatherly

Sasha Alexander, Michael Weatherly, and Yara Martinez on the Bull set
Behind the scenes with Sasha Alexander, Michael Weatherly, and Yara Martinez

