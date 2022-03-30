CBS Season Finale Dates: ‘NCIS,’ ‘Ghosts,’ ‘Bull’s Last Episode & More

It’s almost time to say goodbye to our favorite shows, at least for now, with season finales approaching.

CBS has announced the dates for the last episodes of the 2021-2022 season for its original primetime comedies, dramas, and unscripted series. That includes the series finale of Bull, ending after six seasons, as series star Michael Weatherly announced in January.

The good news is we already know that Ghosts, Bob ♥ Abishola, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon, CSI: Vegas, Survivor, The Amazing Race, Tough As Nails, and Secret Celebrity Renovation are returning for the 2022-2023 season.

Check out CBS’ season finale airdates for 2021-2022 below.

Friday, April 8

8:00 p.m.: Undercover Boss (11th Season Finale)

Thursday, April 21

9:00 p.m.: Ghosts (First Season Finale)

Wednesday, May 4

10:00 p.m.: Good Sam (First Season Finale)

Friday, May 6

9:00 p.m.: Magnum P.I. (Fourth Season Finale)

10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods (12th Season Finale)

Sunday, May 15

8:00 p.m.: The Equalizer (Second Season Finale)

Wednesday, May 18

9:00 p.m.: Beyond the Edge (Two-Hour First Season Finale)

Thursday, May 19

8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon (Fifth Season Finale)

8:30 p.m.: United States of Al (Second Season Finale)

Sunday, May 22

9:00 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (13th Season Finale)

10:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (Fifth Season Finale)

Monday, May 23

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (Fourth Season Finale)

8:30 p.m.: Bob ♥ Abishola (Third Season Finale)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS (19th Season Finale)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i (First Season Finale)

Tuesday, May 24

8:00 p.m.: FBI (Fourth Season Finale)

9:00 p.m.: FBI: International (First Season Finale)

10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (Third Season Finale)

Wednesday, May 25

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (Three-hour 42nd Edition Finale)

Thursday, May 26

10:00 p.m.: Bull (Series Finale)