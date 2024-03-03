7 Broadcast TV Shows We’re Already Worried About This Season

Though the strike-delayed 2023–2024 TV season is only now getting into gear, we’re already sounding the alarm on seven broadcast series. The shows below — four scripted, three unscripted/nonfiction — are trailing other shows on their networks. And most of the returning shows on the list have suffered double-digit drops in their viewership.

We still have some season premieres coming up on the calendar, but for the TV season so far, these are the shows — and the ratings figures from TV Series Finale — that are giving us cause for concern.