7 Broadcast TV Shows We’re Already Worried About This Season

‘Quantum Leap,’ ‘Not Dead Yet’ & More TV Shows We’re Already Worried About This Season

Dan Clarendon
'Quantum Leap,' 'Not Dead Yet,' 'Night Court'
'Quantum Leap': NBC, 'Not Dead Yet': Eric McCandless/ABC, 'Night Court': Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television

Though the strike-delayed 2023–2024 TV season is only now getting into gear, we’re already sounding the alarm on seven broadcast series. The shows below — four scripted, three unscripted/nonfiction — are trailing other shows on their networks. And most of the returning shows on the list have suffered double-digit drops in their viewership.

We still have some season premieres coming up on the calendar, but for the TV season so far, these are the shows — and the ratings figures from TV Series Finale — that are giving us cause for concern.

'FBI True'
CBS

FBI True

This docuseries jumped from Paramount+ to CBS for Season 4, but it ranks second to last for CBS shows so far this season — in both average 18-to-49 demo rating and average total viewership — ahead of only the already-pulled Loteria Loca.

'The Great North' characters
Fox

The Great North

The Great North appears to be going south in ratings. The Fox animated series has dropped more than 52 percent in the 18-to-49 demo rating and more than 42 percent in total viewership, compared to last season’s averages.

Steve Harvey of 'Judge Steve Harvey'
Matt Sayles/ABC

Judge Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey has been presiding over Celebrity Family Feud on ABC since 2015, but the network might remove him from his TV courtroom. From Season 1 to Season 2B, Judge Steve Harvey has plunged 69 percent in the demo rating.

Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone and John Larroquette as Dan Fielding in 'Night Court'
Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television

Night Court

This sitcom reboot scored big ratings a year ago, but will NBC throw the book at Season 2? Compared to Season 1, it’s down 35 percent in its average 18-to-49 demo and 23 percent in its average total viewership.

Gina Rodriguez as Nell Serrano in 'Not Dead Yet'
Eric McCandless/ABC

Not Dead Yet

Though this Gina Rodriguez comedy’s total viewership has risen year over year, it’s still the least-watched TV show on ABC in that metric for the season so far, bringing in little more than half of Will Trent’s audience.

Raymond Lee as Ben Song in 'Quantum Leap'
NBC

Quantum Leap

Will Ben Song (Raymond Lee) ever make it home, or will he suffer Sam Beckett’s (misspelled) fate from the original series? With the new Quantum Leap’s 18-to-49 demo ratings down nearly 25 percent at NBC, we’re worried.

Chris Hardwick of 'The Wall'
Chris Haston/NBC

The Wall

After five seasons, this Chris Hardwick-fronted game show may finally hit its own wall at NBC. Its average 18-to-49 demo rating is around half of what it was last season.

