‘NCIS’ Bonus Episodes Coming to CBS as ‘Lotería Loca’ Is Axed

It’s good news for fans of police procedurals but not so good news for viewers of the CBS game show Lotería Loca, which has been unceremoniously axed after just five episodes, opening the schedule for more NCIS reruns.

The game show, which had been airing on Monday nights at 9 PM between The Price is Right at Night and repeats of NCIS, has been removed from the schedule following poor ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the show opened with 1.750 million viewers for its premiere but continued to drop in subsequent weeks; Monday’s (October 30) episode reached 1.048 million. With the show up against tough competition from Monday Night Football, Lotería Loca ranks as CBS’ lowest-rated and least-watched series this fall.

Inspired by a traditional Latin bingo game, Lotería Loca sees two contestants going head-to-head and taking turns to pick cards to get three in a row, which achieves “Lotería.” The show is hosted by Jane the Virgin star Jaime Camil, with Sheila E. as co-host and band leader.

The show was originally scheduled to move to 8 PM starting November 13, with back-to-back NCIS reruns airing from 9-11 PM. Now, CBS will instead air three NCIS episodes from 8-11 PM on both November 6 and November 13 ahead of the NCIS: Sydney debut on November 14.

It’s not yet known what will happen with the remaining episodes of Lotería Loca; the show was also scheduled for a holiday edition set to air sometime in December. CBS also hasn’t said when the last Price Is Right At Night will be broadcast, which was initially slated to air November 6 before it was replaced by the triple NCIS reruns.

You can check out the updated CBS line-up for November below, which also includes the holiday staple Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and a Let’s Make A Deal Primetime special.

Monday, Nov. 6 and Monday, Nov. 13

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT NCIS (encore episodes)

9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT NCIS (encore episodes)

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT NCIS (encore episodes)

Monday, Nov. 20

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT NCIS (encore episodes)

9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT LET’S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT NCIS (encore episodes)

Monday, Nov. 27

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER (new day and time)

9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT LET’S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT NCIS (encore episodes)