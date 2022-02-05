‘Bridgerton’: 7 Burning Questions We Have for Season 2

Amelia Sack
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Season 1 of Bridgerton ended with some scandalous, sweet, and shocking surprises. Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) welcomed their first son into the world, Lord Featherington (Ben Miller) was found dead, and Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) was revealed (to viewers). With the new season dropping on March 25, fans can expect new romances, drama, and excitement.

We know the new episodes will follow the eldest Bridgerton, Anthony (Johnathan Bailey) as he embarks on his journey in finding a wife. On his search, he meets two sisters who just arrived from India, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), and her younger sister Edwina (Charitha Chandran). A complicating romance sparks between Kate and Anthony and will unfold throughout the season. On the other side of town, the Featheringtons are expecting a new heir, while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to secretly spread the word of Lady Whistledown.

With that in mind and more, scroll down as we take a look at our burning questions for when we return to the ton.

Nick Briggs/Netflix

What is the Fate of the Featheringtons?

Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker) and her three daughters, Penelope, Philippa (Harriet Cains), and Prudence (Bessie Carter), were left without their husband and father at the end of season one after he was murdered by his associates for fixing boxing matches. Lord Featherington had a gambling addiction and bet away all of their fortune on boxing matches — thus leaving no money for his daughter Philippa’s dowry. In attempts to win their money back, he settled a deal and fixed these matches so that his contender, Will Mondrich (Martins Imhangbe), would win. As per the patriarchal rules of the time era, the estate will have a male heir. Who could that possibly be? What will become of the fiery family of women?

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Will Eloise Get Married?

Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), Daphne’s beloved, fierce, feminist sister, is entering the marriage market. Unlike her sister, Eloise has little desire to be wed or have children. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Jessie teases her character will shake things up at the ball. Knowing Eloise, she will take on the event in her own unique way, and we can’t wait to watch.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

How is Our Favorite New Royal Family?

Simon and Daphne, the show’s resident newlywed lovebirds, have recently had their first child. However in April of 2021, Page announced he would not be returning to the series. How will the family adjust without Simon? How will Daphne balance being a single mother and her royal duties? How much of that will we hear about as the focus turns to other members of her family?

Liam Daniel/Netflix

How is Marina Doing?

After an unwilling end to her engagement with Collin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker) has no choice but to marry Phillip Crane (Chris Fulton), the brother of her former lover, George Crane, to support herself and her baby. Marina won over the hearts of fans with her humble beginnings, sweet nature, and her tragic love story. Will she find happiness in the arms of her new husband? Will she find someone else? Or will she be forever heartbroken?

Liam Daniel/Netflix

What Will the New Characters Bring?

The Netflix series will be introducing Kate Sharma, a headstrong, confident woman whom Anthony Bridgerton takes interest in at the ball after first setting his sights on her sister Edwina Sharma. From what we know so far of Kate’s willful, confident nature, she is sure to shake things up for Anthony and be a fan favorite this season. Lord Bridgerton (Rupert Evans) will also be introduced (in flashbacks). Finally, the mysterious Jack (Rupert Young) will be joining this season. What will these additions mean for the ton?

Liam Daniel/Netflix

How Does Penelope Do it?

As fans now know, Penelope Featherington is the town’s leading gossip vehicle Lady Whistledown. How does she keep this such a secret from her friends and family? What is the method to her madness? According to executive producer Chris Van Dusen, we are sure to get more insight on Penelope’s secretive, tea-spilling success this season.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Which Romances Will Be the New Daphne & Simon?

Last season, we saw the highs and lows of Daphne and Simon, the unfortunate ending of Colin and Marina, and more. From what we know so far, Anthony’s romance will be a central plot of this season, but what else can we expect to see? Should we worry about Daphne finding a new lover? (We have to ask.) Will any of the Featherington sisters be wed? The third Bridgerton Novel focuses on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Genevieve Delacroix (Kathryn Drysdale). What might we see in Season 2 to lead into that?

Bridgerton - Netflix

