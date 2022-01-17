‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Romance Will Be Just as ‘Sweeping’ and ‘Passionate’

Like Lady Whistledown’s gossip sheet about Regency England’s high society, Bridgerton had everyone talking when the romantic dramedy debuted on Christmas Day in 2020. And oh, dear reader, the wait for fancy balls, boudoir action, buff bods and bon mots is nearly over.

With Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) now wed to the Duke of Hastings (former series star Regé-Jean Page), the focus shifts to her eldest brother, stubborn bachelor Anthony Bridgerton (the dashing Jonathan Bailey), who has decided he should settle down. The would-be bridegroom first sets his sights on endearing young Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) but instead finds a possible match in her strong-willed older sister Kate (Simone Ashley).

“This romance will be just as sweeping and beautiful as viewers have come to expect [from the show],” promises exec producer Chris Van Dusen. Ashley agrees, saying, “They’re very passionate!”

Anthony isn’t the only Bridgerton stirring up intrigue on the so-called marriage market. This season (based on the second book in Julia Quinn’s bestselling novel series) another sister, Eloise (Claudia Jessie), is forced to make herself available to suitors, despite her disdain for the process. “She’s never been one who enjoys being told what to do,” hints Van Dusen.

Sounds like a lot of grist for the Whistledown scandal sheet! Speaking of which, now that viewers know the pseudonymous column’s author is Featherington family daughter Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), Van Dusen says we’ll get a peek at her methods: “Lady Whistledown always manages to get the good gossip and viewers get to see exactly…how the sausage gets made.”

But living a double life as a society woman and a secret gossip writer causes complications for Penelope. “She’s caught between two worlds,” adds Van Dusen. “It’s fascinating to see her navigate that.” Especially when it comes to her crush, Anthony’s younger brother Colin (Luke Newton).

Bridgerton is also adding new faces sure to have bosoms heaving, including Rupert Young as new-in-town Jack, who shakes up several people’s lives, and Rupert Evans as the Bridgertons’ late father, Edmund (seen in flashbacks). Get the fainting couches ready!

Bridgerton, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, March 25, Netflix

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Preview issue. For more inside scoop on what’s coming to TV and streaming in the new year, pick up the issue, on newsstands.