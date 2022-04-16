8 Differences Between ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 & ‘The Viscount Who Loved Me’

There is nothing more appealing to gentle readers than Bridgerton‘s Season 2, it seems. But there’s something massive that has caught the interest of fans of the books and TV show alike: the evident differences between Julia Quinn’s second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me, with the Season 2 adaptation. There is no doubt that viewers loved how the screenwriters went about the script, but some beg to wonder how scenes from the book that didn’t make it on the show would have looked onscreen.

One thing we know for sure is that Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews and revealed to be Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope) is the mystery in both the books and the show, but revealing her identity at the end of the first season was a drastic change.

Read on for more on that and other differences between the Netflix series and the novels.