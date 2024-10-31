Bridgerton‘s fourth season is officially in production at Netflix, and as the new lead, Yerin Ha joins the mix as Benedict’s (Luke Thompson) Lady in Silver, Sophie, but what can fans anticipate from the latest romance at the center of Shondaland’s hit?

TV Insider caught up with Ha at the Dune: Prophecy premiere in New York City on October 3o. Ha plays Young Kasha in the series, and we couldn’t help but ask the star about possible pop culture influences on Benedict and Sophie’s love story. After all, Season 3 of Bridgerton was heavily influenced by rom-coms such as Pretty in Pink and She’s All That.

Ha admits there aren’t a lot of direct influences or inspirations surrounding Benedict and Sophie’s romance, outside of the Cinderella story format plucked from Julia Quinn’s book, An Offer From a Gentleman. Still, she says that there was a particular occasion while filming Season 4 that brought her mind to a famous literary man dreamed up by Jane Austen.

“It’s funny because there was a scene, and I literally said to Luke, ‘You’re giving Mr. Darcy vibes, 100 percent.’ So I guess Pride and Prejudice for me,” Ha offers. “I don’t think the showrunners are thinking that, but for me, I’m thinking Pride and Prejudice.”

While Ha didn’t elaborate any further, nor indicate which Mr. Darcy she was referencing (most famously played by Colin Firth in 1995 and Matthew Macfadyen in 2005), Regency-era fans are sure to be thrilled over such a detail. After all, Pride and Prejudice and Mr. Darcy are classics for a reason.

Bridgerton‘s fourth season will focus on the love story between second-eldest Bridgerton sibling Benedict and Sophie Baek, a woman he’ll meet at his mother’s masquerade ball, but her disguise as the Lady in Silver will keep secret her status as a maid under the service of one of the Ton’s most demanding employers.

Recently, Ha and Thompson teased the masquerade ball as they read from the pages of An Offer From a Gentleman hinting at the pivotal event. What do you think of Ha’s Pride and Prejudice mention? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for more on the upcoming fourth season as it takes shape at Netflix.

