‘Bridgerton’ Season 2: Ranking the Most Romantic Kate & Anthony Moments

Mark Lady Danbury’s words to the Queen as a clue: “You said you wanted to shake up the season, now’s your chance.”

Lady Danbury’s (Adjoa Andoh) attempt to influence the Queen’s (Golda Rosheuvel) decision regarding a “diamond” surely worked, and shake up the season they did, indeed! Season 2 of Bridgerton is now streaming, and we can’t help but obsess over the heart-wrenching scenes between its central lovers. With the Queen choosing Miss Sharma’s (Simone Ashley) sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran), as the new “diamond,” an enemies-to-lovers, forsaken love story bloomed and flourished between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate.

Moments between Miss Sharma and Lord Bridgerton have enamored the ton, and unsurprisingly enough Bridgerton is now the most viewed Netflix English language TV title in its premiere weekend. According to Netflix’s Global Top 10 list, Bridgerton Season 2 was #1 in 92 countries.

From heartbreaking moments to heart-mending scenes, this season has us feeling all kinds of tingly. So, without further ado, here are the most romantic moments between “Kanthony” in this shaken social season.

Bridgerton, Seasons 1 and 2, Streaming Now, Netflix