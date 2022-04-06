‘Bridgerton’ Season 2: Ranking the Most Romantic Kate & Anthony Moments

Netflix

Mark Lady Danbury’s words to the Queen as a clue: “You said you wanted to shake up the season, now’s your chance.”

Lady Danbury’s (Adjoa Andoh) attempt to influence the Queen’s (Golda Rosheuvel) decision regarding a “diamond” surely worked, and shake up the season they did, indeed! Season 2 of Bridgerton is now streaming, and we can’t help but obsess over the heart-wrenching scenes between its central lovers. With the Queen choosing Miss Sharma’s (Simone Ashley) sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran), as the new “diamond,” an enemies-to-lovers, forsaken love story bloomed and flourished between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate.

Moments between Miss Sharma and Lord Bridgerton have enamored the ton, and unsurprisingly enough Bridgerton is now the most viewed Netflix English language TV title in its premiere weekend. According to Netflix’s Global Top 10 list, Bridgerton Season 2 was #1 in 92 countries.

From heartbreaking moments to heart-mending scenes, this season has us feeling all kinds of tingly. So, without further ado, here are the most romantic moments between “Kanthony” in this shaken social season.

Bridgerton, Seasons 1 and 2, Streaming Now, Netflix

Bridgerton Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley
Netflix

12. Cupid's Gunshot (Episode 4)

Instead of Anthony or Kate getting the perfect shot in this scene, Cupid seems to be taking the trophy for this round. After Kate is stung by a bee and the connection between the two is palpable, Anthony and Kate go hunting. The two end up alone in the forest where they discuss that previous encounter when she was stung. Anthony blames her for putting his hand on her chest and she blames him for looking at her the way that he did — a devilish, lust-filled stare he gives her again at this moment.

They stare at each other for a few seconds before they hear leaves rustling. Anthony then instructs Kate how to hold the gun correctly, leading to them getting close once again, the two touching and him taking in her scent. This puts us in the trance the two lovers are in as well as we hear their hard breathing.

Netflix

11. Pleasing Smile (Episode 1)

This moment makes us swoon! During the soiree Lady Danbury throws for the Sharmas as their entrance to society, Kate overhears Anthony expressing his dislike towards marrying for love and his misogynistic requirements for a wife. He catches her eavesdropping, leading to their second encounter.

He flirts with her with a seductive smile — “you find my smile pleasing” — but she seems to resist his charms (for now!). Her anger amuses him; in fact, when she bids him goodnight, he’s astonished at the way she reproaches him. This ends up being their first fight of many, which leaves us wanting more of the two!

Netflix

10. Alone Time During a Thunderstorm (Episode 4)

At night, while the Sharmas are staying at Aubrey Hall, a storm wakes Kate, and she ends up lurking through the late Mr. Bridgerton’s library. Anthony cannot sleep either and finds her. In a scene where both are in their night clothes, in a dimly lit room, they open up about each other’s late fathers. Anthony tells Kate his father died from a bee, and she sees a side of him stripped of his strict demeanor for the first time. There is a moment of silence between the two as their eyes lock before the thunder scares Kate, and she leaves the room. Being comforted by Anthony during a storm is a moment we cannot stop wishing for!

Netflix

9. The Final Dance (Episode 8)

This is a scene we cannot recover from as Anthony smiles joyously after so many episodes of frowning and being angry. The cause of this dimpled smile? Kate asks him to dance — indicating to him that it is OK for them to be seen together now. Anthony jokingly asks Kate how many fingers he’s holding up before they dance, which becomes a favorite moment as we get to see his playful side. His barriers are now completely down, and he’s not afraid to show her his affection.

The two dance to a classical rendition of “Wrecking Ball” without a care in the world as to who’s watching (bear in mind everyone is watching). Kate asks him if he wants to stop, to which Anthony responds to swooningly, “Just keep looking at me. No one else matters.” Talk about a heartwarming scene!

Netflix

8. Together at Last (Episode 8)

A scene that cannot be missing from this list is the end. After the time jump of Kate and Anthony getting married, we see the newlyweds about to play a game of Pall Mall (similar to modern croquet) with the rest of the Bridgertons. The two cannot keep their hands off of each other and the ending scene gives us a final kiss of the two, symbolizing a happy ever after. (Their story will hopefully continue in the next season, seeing as they’re the viscount and viscountess.)

Netflix

7. Courting Kate (Episode 4)

Kate and Anthony’s first dance is everything we were needing up until that point. The moment comes after Edwina forces them to spend time together and become friends. (She fails to see how this will only help them grow closer romantically.) The two dance to the classical rendition of “Dancing On My Own.” The sheer lust in Anthony’s eyes cannot be overlooked as he watches Kate with a focused gaze, and the two cannot seem to take their eyes off of each other.

In the middle of their dance, Kate questions if he will ask Edwina to marry him. Anthony hangs on her every word at this point, as he hopes she will admit she doesn’t want him to get married. “Is that what you want? For me to reconsider?” he asks, to which Kate replies, “It does not matter what I want.” But Anthony immediately says, “I do not think that is true.” Kate reveals she will return to India once Edwina marries, which sends Anthony into a rage spiral. He leaves Kate on the dance floor and exits the room. What a dramatic, compelling scene!

Netflix

6. Love in Disguise (Episode 4)

Love can be mistaken for hate sometimes. Here, a love so forsaken and unthinkable as this one, one that should not exist when one’s sister’s heart is on the line, can only be felt disguised as hate.

Anthony is enraged about Kate leaving and asks her why she despises him. She admits to hating him but her eyes say otherwise. This is one of the most fiery moments as it oozes desire and passion when Anthony says, “Say you do not care for me. Tell me you feel nothing and I will walk away.” Kate stands frozen, until Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) walks in on them.

Netflix

5. Left at the Altar (Episode 6)

No one thought Anthony would go as far as the altar with Miss Edwina, but there they are in Episode 6. Edwina finally realizes Anthony’s affection for her sister and breaks off the wedding. After the ceremony is canceled and everyone departs, Kate and Anthony are left alone, surrounded by divine flowers and grand lighting in a majestic altar. Kate asks for a few moments of quiet, and the two stand still in each other’s presence, exchanging eager stares before they both have to leave and face reality.

This is the first time the two give up their honor, accept their feelings and allow their hearts to take control. They kiss for the first time without thinking of what’s to come after. This is a moment engrained in our brains — and perhaps could be ranked as one of TV’s best first kisses.

Netflix

4. All It Takes Is a Bee (Episode 3)

This scene has us wondering if getting stung by a bee is the key to getting a Bridgerton brother to fall for us. In the midst of a fight (a typical occurrence for the two), a bee lands on Kate’s dress. Terrified, Anthony grabs her and attempts to protect her from the bee by telling her to stand still. The bee still stings her, which greatly worries him. In an attempt to calm him down, Kate puts his hand on her chest to show him her breathing is fine, which eventually calms his down and brings the two ever too close in public. This was the first time Anthony exhibited his care for Kate, and all it took was a bee sting.

Netflix

3. He Is a Gentleman (Episode 7)

“I am a gentleman,” are the words Anthony uses throughout the season to remind himself to stay in control and hold on to his honor. But he finally reaches his breaking point in one of the most romantic scenes of the show as Anthony and Kate realize they cannot stay away from each other.

“All I find myself thinking about, all I find myself being able to breathe for is you,” he admits to her under the stars. After the tension and desire built nearly all season, they finally give in to their impulses and have a passionate night of pleasure under the moonlight for the first time, a moment Bridgerton fans cannot stop sharing online.

 

Netflix

2. Humbling One's Self for Love (Episode 8)

“I know I am imperfect, but I will humble myself before you because I cannot imagine my live without you, and that is why I wish to marry you.” Hot-headed, viscount Lord Bridgeton finally professes his love for Kate the moment we have all been waiting for.

After all their risky encounters and hiding from the eyes of the ton, Anthony and Kate are absolutely in love with one another, and that’s evident to everyone. With an ecstatic smile, Anthony cannot seem to suppress his emotions of elation when Kate admits to having fallen for him as well. She accepts his proposal, and the two share a passionate kiss in the garden.

Netflix

1. The Bane of His Existence (Episode 5)

Finally, the scene that shook us to our core: the moment Anthony confesses his desires and left Kate (and us!) on the brink of mental ruin.

When Anthony dismisses the Sheffields from his home (an admirable move standing up for the Sharmas), he is left alone with Kate when he finally admits his feelings. In a heart-wrenching scene, he shares that she is the reason he cannot marry her sister and every reason she had for staying away from him was gone.

As he puts it, his “honor is hanging by a thread that grows more precarious with every moment I spend in your presence. You are the bane of my existence. And the object of all my desires.” How does one respond to that? Kate is left astounded as he gradually approaches her while she admits to having been plagued with the same feelings.

