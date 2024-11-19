Don’t Fall Behind, Dear Reader For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Bridgerton Newsletter:

Bridgerton‘s fourth season is making way for a new family in the Ton as Harry Potter vet Katie Leung joins the show in the role of Lady Araminta Gun.

Lady Araminta is a twice-married and twice-widowed woman who is debuting her two daughters, Rosamund Li (Michelle Mao) and Posy Li (Isabella Wei) in society for Season 4. Determined to get at least of one her daughters married off by the end of the season, Araminta is described as “fabulous, discerning, and blunt,” and Leung is offering new insight into the key character.

Speaking to Refinery29 surrounding her voice performance in Arcane Season 2, Leung got candid about joining the Bridgerton universe. The 37-year-old acknowledged fan reactions to her playing a mom in the series, something that may be difficult for Harry Potter fans to comprehend following her onscreen years at Hogwarts.

“In the Regency Era, [women] would have been married off in their teens so it’s perfectly plausible that I would have teens,” Leung noted. And as with any Mama in the Ton, Araminta is eager to find her daughters a match. When she sets her sights on Benedict Bridgerton (Season 4 lead, Luke Thompson), Araminta is nothing if not determined as Leung admitted she’s embracing her “mother-slash-villain” era.

Benedict finds himself in the crosshairs of Araminta for her daughter Rosamund who is described as “beautiful, vain, and eager to please her mother.” Still, Leung said of her character, “I would never call her evil because I adore her — I think she’s absolutely fabulous. She’s just heavily misunderstood.”

In terms of what viewers can anticipate from Lady Araminta, Leung offered, “But if there’s anything that I can say, I mean, the costumes. They’re always brilliant on that show, but hers are something else.” In other words, fashionable moments are surely ahead for Lady Araminta.

When it comes to Season 4’s story, based on Julia Quinn’s An Offer From a Gentleman, Lady Araminta plays the role of the employer to protagonist Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). In the book, Araminta is also stepmother to Sophie, but it hasn’t been confirmed that the show will follow suit with that relationship.

While Season 4 filming continues, stay tuned for more tidbits like this as we await updates on Bridgerton‘s production, and let us know what you hope to see from Lady Araminta when the show returns to Netflix in the comments section, below.

