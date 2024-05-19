All 8 ‘Bridgerton’ Books, Ranked From Worst to Best

Megan Vick
Comments
Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton; Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan as Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington
Netflix

A new season of Bridgerton has dropped, so we feel it is safe to assume that you have inhaled a new batch of Bridgerton already and are fiending for more time with the beloved family. Well, there is an entire collection of novels that the Netflix series is based on. If you haven’t already dived into the literary world that paved the way for the streaming hit, then let us introduce you to Julia Quinn’s novels.

With the exception of Daphne, Quinn’s novels follow the Bridgerton siblings on their quest to find true love. Some find it with strangers and others with their perceived enemies, but in every novel, one Bridgerton sibling finds their perfect match. To celebrate the arrival of the new season of Bridgerton, TV Insider has ranked the original eight Bridgerton novels.

Do you agree with our ranking? Which Bridgerton love story is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1, Streaming Now, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, Netflix

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
Liam Daniel / Netflix

8. On the Way to the Wedding

Poor Gregory. He’s so often overlooked on the show, and he’s ranked last in the literary world as well. We are not saying that On the Way to the Wedding is bad. All of the books on this list are addictive, enjoyable reads. Gregory’s book just feels like it is everything and the kitchen sink, too. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what trope On the Way to the Wedding follows. It’s kind of love-at-first-sight but also frenemies-to-lovers, and there’s a sort-of kidnapping in there at one point. It’s just a lot and not necessarily in the best way. However, Gregory is one of the funnier Bridgerton siblings, and his bride-to-be Lucy is absolutely adorable. The book is fun, but it is not iconic like its siblings. 

Buy This Book

Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in 'Bridgerton' Season 1
Liam Daniel / Netflix

7. The Duke and I

When initially compiling this list, The Duke and I moved around a lot. The truth is, it is hard not to conflate this book with the first season of the Bridgerton television series, but they are not the same. Bridgerton Season 1 is better than the first Bridgerton novel. We love Daphne and Simon, but their romance does not sizzle on the page like it does on the screen. It certainly helps things to imagine Regé-Jean Page when you’re reading this book, but that can’t be calculated into a literary ranking. Fake dating is essentially the cousin of a friends-to-lovers trope, and while enjoyable, it does not make for the most exciting love story in this universe. The book does get points for introducing us to the world and this beloved family, but it is just a small taste of the wonders to come from the Bridgerton family’s romantic adventures. 

Buy This Book

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
Liam Daniel / Netflix

6. To Sir Phillip, With Love

If you’ve only watched the Netflix series, you are probably wondering how we could rank an Eloise novel so low. It’s because book Eloise and series Eloise (Claudia Jessie) don’t have a lot in common, minus their lack of desire to join the marriage mart. To Sir Phillip, With Love also largely takes place away from the ton and the characters we love so much. Eloise has a secret pen pal that neither her family nor her best friend know about. She runs away from home on a whim to meet the widower Sir Phillip Crane (yes, that Phillip Crane) and chaos ensues when Eloise sticks around to be governess to Phillip’s unruly twins. It’s a delightful treat for everyone who enjoys a grumpy-sunshine romance, but it does feel removed from the rest of the series. It’s above the other two books because there is an iconic scene with Eloise and her brothers once they realize she’s run off with a man they’ve never met before that still makes us laugh whenever we think about it.

Buy This Book

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton'
Liam Daniel / Netflix

5. It's In His Kiss

This is where the list gets a little controversial. Many Bridgerton book readers love or hate Hyacinth’s book, and you’ve stumbled into the camp of the former. Hyacinth within the literary Bridgerton world has a lot in common with Eloise in the Netflix series. She is fiercely independent, well-read, and has trouble holding her tongue. She’s spunky and we love that. In contrast to the next book on the list, It’s In His Kiss is a little light on the spice, but it makes up for it in being a little bit of a heist romance. Who doesn’t love heists? Also, Gareth St. Clair is the best of the male suitors of the Bridgerton family by a mile.

Buy This Book

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
Liam Daniel / Netflix

4. When He Was Wicked

Francesca may be the meekest of the Bridgerton octet, but make no mistake, When He Was Wicked is the spiciest of all eight novels. You have to get through quite a bit of sad before you get there because Francesca’s journey to true and lasting love is very tragic, but the payoff is worth it. It’s always the quiet ones, you know? When He Was Wicked is a friends-to-lovers romance with a little splash of forbidden romance in there. When Francesca does finally let her guard down, her book becomes one of the most exciting. There’s no “perfectly imperfect” mission for this girl, and we respect it with a No. 4 ranking on this list.

Buy This Book

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
Laurence Cendrowicz/Netflix

3. Romancing Mister Bridgerton

Some may be thinking its sacrilege to rate Romancing Mr. Bridgerton in third given that we are currently in midst of Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin’s (Luke Newton) season. We hear you, but book Polin and series Polin are not the same! Points were docked because Penelope’s glow-up in the novels is centered on her weight loss, which isn’t awesome. Also, the stakes in Romancing Mister Bridgerton are much lower than they are in the TV show. It’s a delightful friends-to-lovers tale, but the reveal of Lady Whistledown is not nearly as tense as it has been in the Netflix series. However, Penelope and Colin are so freakin’ adorable as a couple, and the carriage scene absolutely lives up to the hype. Also, a writer is compiling this list, so we have a soft spot for the story about the two scribes of the Bridgerton universe finding each other.

Buy This Book

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
Liam Daniel / Netflix

2. An Offer From a Gentleman

The Netflix series may be taking its time with getting to Benedict’s (Luke Thompson) love story, but we give second sons the respect they deserve in this house. An Offer From a Gentleman is a Cinderella story, but leave it to Benedict to forgo society expectations and marry his sister’s maid. Sophie Beckett is also one of the most beloved heroines of the literary Bridgerton world. She’s smart and does not tolerate any of Benedict’s foolishness. Trope lovers can look forward to a masquerade, evil step-sisters, false imprisonment, and so much more in An Offer From a Gentleman. Best of all, our restless babe Benedict settles down in true love. Warning: there is no boy kissing in this book, or any of the other Bridgerton novels, which is the only detractor here. We are so sorry to break the news.

Buy This Book

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
Liam Daniel / Netflix

1. The Viscount Who Loved Me

If you’ve ready any other ranking of the Bridgerton novels, then you are not surprised that The Viscount Who Loved Me is in the top spot. Enemies-to-lovers is the superior romance trope, and Kate is the best Bridgerton spouse. (Sorry, Penelope, we love you!) The Viscount Who Loved Me also contains the most iconic scene in the entire series – Pall Mall. It also has amazing scenes that you didn’t see in Bridgerton Season 2, like the library scene, which is one of the most romantic scenes put to paper. Kate and Anthony have the largest obstacles to overcome to actually find their attraction to each other, which makes their love story feel more earned and thus sweeter than the others. It may be the second book in the series, but The Viscount Who Loved Me is the blueprint for the Bridgerton novels and should be respected as such.

Buy This Book

Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie

Jonathan Bailey

Luke Newton

Luke Thompson

Nicola Coughlan

Simone Ashley

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ed Goeas, Alice Stewart and Bob Heckman speaking for Michele Bachman in the spin room after The New Hampshire Republican Presidential Debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester. The debate is sponsored by CNN, the New Hampshire Union Leader, and WMUR-TV New Hampshire.
1
CNN Political Commentator Alice Stewart Dead at 58
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Big Ed
2
’90 Day Fiancé’s Big Ed Tears Up Over Final Liz Woods Breakup: ‘She Never Gave Up’
'The Rookie' couples
3
Romance Police Has Arrived! 10 Couples From ‘The Rookie,’ Ranked
Alexander Ludwig
4
Alexander Ludwig Shares ‘Full-Circle Moment’ on Set of His New Show
Hosts Chef Alex Guarnaschelli and Chef Gabriele Bertaccini, as seen on Ciao House, Season 2
5
‘Ciao House’: Alex Guarnaschelli on Season 2 of the Cooking Competition, ‘The Bear,’ & More