A new season of Bridgerton has dropped, so we feel it is safe to assume that you have inhaled a new batch of Bridgerton already and are fiending for more time with the beloved family. Well, there is an entire collection of novels that the Netflix series is based on. If you haven’t already dived into the literary world that paved the way for the streaming hit, then let us introduce you to Julia Quinn’s novels.

With the exception of Daphne, Quinn’s novels follow the Bridgerton siblings on their quest to find true love. Some find it with strangers and others with their perceived enemies, but in every novel, one Bridgerton sibling finds their perfect match. To celebrate the arrival of the new season of Bridgerton, TV Insider has ranked the original eight Bridgerton novels.

Do you agree with our ranking? Which Bridgerton love story is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1, Streaming Now, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, Netflix