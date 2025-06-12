Don’t Fall Behind, Dear Reader For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Bridgerton Newsletter:

Bridgerton star Genevieve Chenneour is not to be messed with, judging by security footage of her fighting off a thief who attempted to steal her cell phone while waiting in line at Joe & the Juice located in London.

The 27-year-old actress, who plays Miss Clara Livingston on Bridgerton, snapped into action when she caught a thief slide her cell phone off the counter behind her while she was waiting for her order at a coffee shop. In the footage obtained by The Daily Mail, Chenneour is seen snatching the phone back from the thief’s hand.

Her friend then jumps in to help, pushing the man to the ground while Chenneour bashes him with her phone.

“They didn’t expect me to stand up for myself – but I did,” the actress, who also appeared as a stunt performer on Netflix’s The Gentlemen, told The Daily Mail.

The incident happened on February 8, 2025, and the thief pleaded guilty on May 29. According to the outlet, the 18-year-old man has 12 previous convictions relating to 28 offences.

“I was left with a concussion just before the Screen Actors Guild Awards and since then, I’ve felt constantly on edge,” Chenneour previously said, per The Daily Mail. “Even my dog was traumatised – now, if anyone touches me, he panics and tries to protect me.”

She added, “Getting a coffee shouldn’t be something you need your wits about you for. I’m so grateful to the staff at Joe & The Juice – they were incredible during the incident and when I went back to see them after.”

Fans praised the actress for standing up for herself, with one commenter writing, “Miss Livingston is kicking ass love to see it.”

“I’m so proud of her,” said another.

“Well done to Genevieve for standing up for her property!” another added.

“Bye that’s so iconic,” said another fan.

He picked the wrong one that day,” added another.

“I love that not only did she get her phone back she weaponized it 😫🤣,” one user added.