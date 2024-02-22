Billy Gardell Talks ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Finale, Weight Loss & Off-Screen Friendship With Fọlákẹ́ Olówófôyekù

Billy Gardell had to say goodbye to a beloved Chuck Lorre-created character when he wrapped up his role as Mike Biggs on Mike & Molly. But that doesn’t make saying goodbye to Bob Wheeler, his character on Bob Hearts Abishola any easier.

TV Insider recently interviewed the amicable actor along with a small group of reporters on the show’s soundstage at Warner Bros. Studios during the recent Winter TV Critics press tour. Well, ‘interview’ may not be the right word. That’s because chatting with Gardell is more like sitting down with an old pal and having a fun conversation about work and life.

Read on to get the highlights of what Gardell had to say about the CBS sitcom concluding after a five-year run, Olówófôyekù, his weight loss, and what he’s taking away from this particular series.

On How The Show Incorporated His Real-Life Weight Loss Into The Series Following Bob’s Heart Scare In The Premiere

They just started making changes, and they didn’t want it to be a show about a guy losing weight. So we have to be careful with that because we wanted to keep the message of the show up front. But you got to acknowledge a guy who’s disappearing. Because Abishola was his nurse, we did some early episodes where Bob would go out and try to order a cheeseburger, and she’d be like, ‘Fish!’

So, it kind of blended in beautifully into my journey. A lot of people think I’m talented. I’ve heard a lot of nice people say nice things to me. But my wife said it best — I have a horseshoe in my ass. I don’t know why, but I just got lucky, and this thing lined up perfectly for me to take care of myself.

On Bob Hearts Abishola Creator Chuck Lorre Supporting His Weight Loss

This [show] has been not only a beautiful representation of a different culture, a beautiful representation of love but it’s literally been a cathartic journey for me. I’m just so grateful. Chuck was so supportive. He said, ‘I want you to go out and do what you gotta do to take care of yourself. We’ll figure it out.’ And so the support I got was true.

On How He Lost The Weight

(Wryly) Well, I can promise you that it [wasn’t from] those online ads that said, ‘I ate gummy bears.’ That’s how I got into this position. I finally got to a place where I knew I needed help. Sometimes, admitting you need help gives you the chance to get the help you need. Ego gets in the way of that. I had lost and gained the same 30 lbs. every seven straight years, which I know a lot of people suffer with. But I was so big, and my numbers were going bad. Then, COVID hit.

I had a full Bingo card except for 65. So, I had to go a little more drastic than most. I went and got bariatric surgery. It’ll be three years in July. And then, I did every single thing they told me to do. I do it to this day. I just changed my routine.

On What He Says To People In A Similar Position

I tell everybody who’s thinking about it don’t look at that as the solution. It’s the beginning because you still have to change everything. But if you’re willing to commit to what comes after the surgery, you can make a major change in your life. And I’m so blessed that that happened.

On What Some Of Those Changes Are

I no longer eat fried foods. I don’t eat a lot of carbohydrates. I try to focus on vegetables, and I try to focus away from sugar, [and drink] lots of water during the day. I take a steady regimen of vitamins, electrolytes, and I exercise five days a week. None of that stuff comes easy, especially for me. (Laughs) You always meet those people who say, ‘I love to exercise!’ Well, I need to get away from you! It took me time to get what the prize is in this. I get to be here to annoy my wife for another 20 years. I get to ‘over-advice’ my son for another 20 years. To me, that’s everything.

On What He Had Already Cut Out Of His Diet

I don’t drink. I quit about 16 years ago. The wife put that in the suggestion box, and I took it. A wise man once told me, ‘A guy like you, Billy? You can have a drink, or you can have everything else.’ So I took everything else.

On The Reaction He’s Received From Bob Hearts Abishola Viewers

People have been so complimentary and kind, especially people who struggle with their weight. They ask me stuff online. I try to answer them as openly and honestly as I can because somebody did that for me. I like to pay that forward.

On Being Recognized In Public

When I’m out in public, I’ll get recognized a little bit by this show. But for people who don’t watch this show – the ones who just watched Mike & Molly? Man, I walk around like the Invisible Man! At this age, I don’t mind.

Does He Ever Think About a Mike & Molly Reunion

I really don’t. Plus, they won’t recognize me, you know? Maybe if I put on a heavy suit. We can all go back and do one big reunion. I don’t know.

On How He Finds Out What’s Happening Next on Bob Hearts Abishola

Another great Chuck staple is, and you heard Fọlákẹ́ say this, we only get the script for the week. The reason that we’re not told what is going to happen over the next five episodes ahead is because [not knowing] keeps us present. It keeps us on this week’s task. Honestly, it makes you excited on Tuesday night [after taping]. I get the new script, and I say, ‘All right! What are we doing?’ That’s a joy. I like the surprise.

On Not Having A Studio Audience When The Show Premiered

We didn’t have a live audience because when we started, we were more of a hybrid [where we had] a four-camera/two-camera thing. We were doing an experimental thing. It ended up being a blessing because [during] the second season, COVID hit, and we had a year under our belt doing it [without an audience].

On Having A Live Audience Now

It’s almost like a reward for having gone through [what we did]. It’s elevated everybody’s game because when you have an audience, there’s nowhere to hide. That’s the greatest high-wire act there is. There’s nowhere to hide. You’re either good or you’re not at that moment.

On How Bob Hearts Abishola Is Different and Groundbreaking

When I first heard the pitch, I thought only Chuck can come up with this. He said, ‘I got a show, I think you’re right for it because it needs heart, a guy that they can love.’ He said, ‘[Your character] is a compression socks salesman from Detroit who has a heart attack, and then, you fall in love with your Nigerian nurse.’ I said, ‘I’m in!’

On Chuck Lorre’s Ability To Create Memorable Sitcom Characters

He made me and Melissa [McCarthy, Molly] romantic leads at a time when we didn’t see romantic leads [who looked like us]. He made a bunch of nerds rock stars [on The Big Bang Theory]. I had no fear at all when he said that we were going to do something special.

On His Relationship On And Off-Screen With Fọlákẹ́ Olówófôyekù

We have developed a beautiful [friendship]. She has been the quickest student I have ever seen. Took to it like a fish to water and would ask questions constantly, from the pilot to how we’re doing things to the upfronts, how to work on the floor, how to be a leader, and she’d very graciously ask me. Because of my experience from Mike & Molly, I got to shepherd her a little bit. She’s just graceful and grateful. She’s always willing to learn, do something different, and she’s willing to trust.

On How When One Gets Married One Marries Into A Whole Family

That’s my favorite part of the comedy because when you marry someone, you always marry their family. You immediately know you have allies, and you have people you never want to see. Barry Shabaka Henley brought that beautiful element for me because his character [Uncle Tunde] was the first guy that was on ‘Team Bob.’ He welcomed Bob into the family.

On What Nigerian Culture He’s Learned From Doing Bob Hearts Abishola

We’ve been at Nigerian dinners at Fọlákẹ́’s brother’s. I’ve learned to make Jollof rice pretty good. I had my castmates over when I felt confident enough. It’s just been very fun to experience hearing that work, which, to me, is a very immigrant thing. I’m from a big family of hard-working people. We [all] have something in common. It just bonds you. I’ve gotten to learn about food, culture, greetings, and the respect of the elders. It’s been a beautiful journey for me all the way around.

On How He’d Like Bob Hearts Abishola To End

It’s like Matt [Ross, executive producer] and Gina [Yashere, executive producer, who plays Kemi] said, ‘You never stop learning. You never stop growing.’ So you can’t just write an episode where you go, ‘And this is how it ends!’ But I do think that there needs to be a satisfying ending like there was in Mike & Molly – they finally had the baby. So I’m sure we’re headed there with this one, too.

