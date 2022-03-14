‘Blue Bloods’: Will Mayor Chase Drive a Wedge Between Frank & Jamie? (PHOTOS)

It sounds like things might be strained and awkward at the dinner table in the April 1 episode of Blue Bloods. (The CBS procedural drama is off for two weeks due to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.)

In “Hidden Motive,” Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) is blindsided when Mayor Chase bypasses him with a request for his son, Sergeant Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), to head his security detail. As the photos (above and below) show, the two are going to have a lot to talk about, both at Jamie and Officer Eddie Janko’s (Vanessa Ray) place and in Frank’s home.

Also in the episode, Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigate the murder of a wealthy college student. Plus, things get tense between Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), when she arrests an protestor against his wishes, and Anthony (Steven Schirripa) tries to help his half-brother when he fears money woes are leading his sibling down the wrong path. Plus, the episode marks the directorial debut for series star Bridget Moynahan (who plays Erin Reagan).

Scroll down for a look at “Hidden Motive.”

Blue Bloods, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS