What To Know Shawn Hatosy won the 2025 Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Dr. Jack Abbot on HBO Max’s The Pitt.

If Hatosy wins again for the same role, he would become the first actor to win the category in consecutive years.

Hatosy expressed gratitude for the recognition and highlighted The Pitt’s significance for health workers and efficient television production in Los Angeles.

A handful of people have won more than one Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, but no one has won that category twice in a row. That means Shawn Hatosy could break new ground this September.

For playing Dr. Jack Abbot on The Pitt, Hatosy won the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series trophy at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2025. With his larger role in the HBO Max medical drama’s second season, he stands a chance of getting nominated in the category again and perhaps even winning. If he does take home Emmy gold again for the role, he’ll be the first person to win the category twice in a row, according to Variety.

As the publication notes, only five actors have won that category more than once: Patrick McGoohan for Columbo in 1975 and 1990, Ed Asner for Rich Man, Poor Man in 1976 and Roots in 1977, John Lithgow for Amazing Stories in 1986 and Dexter in 2010, Charles S. Dutton for The Practice in 2002 and Without a Trace in 2003, and Ron Cephas Jones for This Is Us in 2018 and 2020.

Comedic male actors and women in both comedies and dramas have won guest-acting categories at the Emmys consecutively, however. Those back-to-back winners are Murphy Brown’s Jay Thomas, Mad About You’s Mel Brooks, Frasier’s Jean Smart, Saturday Night Live’s Maya Rudolph, and The Americans’ Margo Martindale.

Ahead of his Emmy win last September, Hatosy told TV Insider it was “overwhelming” to be nominated, and he expressed appreciation for other kudos he’d received.

“It means a lot to me to feel the support from people that do this for a living,” he said. “But more importantly, I’m thrilled that the show is being recognized. I think it’s an important show. I think it has important things to say for health workers, and I also think it’s a show that is done efficiently in Los Angeles, which is a rarity these days. And so it’s good for the business, and I love this business. So I hope that this model of television making continues, and I hope that The Pitt leads to others making decisions on shows like this.”