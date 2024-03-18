‘Better Off Ted’ Turns 15: Where’s the Cast Now?

As the head of research and development at the fictional Veridian Dynamics, Better Off Ted’s Ted Crisp (Jay Harrington) thinks he has the best job in the world, and there’s no technological innovation too far-fetched for his team. But when his corporate overloads want one of Ted’s team members cryogenically frozen, our sitcom protagonist begins to understand he’s a morally conscious guy working for a morally questionable company.

Also starring Portia de Rossi as Ted’s boss, Andrea Anders as his workplace crush, Jonathan Slavin and Malcolm Barrett as his lab scientists, and Isabella Acres as his daughter, Better Off Ted premiered on March 18, 2009, and ran for two critically approved seasons on ABC before getting scrubbed from the schedule.

Since then, the Ted cast members have periodically re-entered each other’s orbits, reuniting in 2011 for Barrett’s “Revenge of the Nerds” music video and again in 2020 for a charitable virtual read-through. Scroll down to find out what else they’ve been doing.