14 Films About Female Friendship to Watch this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is the most beloved and dreaded holiday of the year. For many, it’s loaded with mixed emotions dependent on one’s relationship status. While there is an abundance of amazing romantic content out there right now – from the TV adaptation of One Day to the new steamy rom-com Upgraded – for many that’s the last type of film they’re in the mood for watching on cupid’s day.

So why limit the most loving day of the year to romance?

Yes, your partner may pay for your dinner, but will they do absolutely anything for you like your crew? Like help you cover up the murder of your boss? Or turn in a serial killer to break you out of jail the day before your high school graduation? I didn’t think so.

Iconic female friendships in film have boasted some of the most joyful, playful, and thoughtful movies for decades, and these films are no exception.

For the folks craving a more platonic vibe for a movie night-in, we’ve curated a list of the funniest, most tear-jerking, self-affirming, female-loving films from the ‘80s to last year.