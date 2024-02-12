‘One Day’: 11 Times Emma & Dexter Broke Our Hearts

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for One Day, Episodes 1-14.]

One Day may have first arrived in the form of David Nicholls’ 2009 novel and again in 2011 as a film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, but audiences are rediscovering the story with Netflix‘s newly released TV series in which Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod take on the roles of Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley.

The show follows their story on the same day (July 15) over several years, starting with their first official introduction to the final day together. If the title of this gallery is any indication, the series is a heartbreaker as Emma and Dexter experience a rollercoaster of emotions and events throughout their friendship. While their will-they-won’t-they dynamic ends up falling into a solid romantic relationship, fate unfortunately steps in, making way for plenty of tears.

Below, we’re breaking down some of the show’s most heartbreaking moments, but beware of major spoilers ahead.

