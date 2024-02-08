How & Why the ‘One Day’ Series Was Different From the Movie — Including That Ending

Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall in Netflix's 'One Day,' and Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess in the 2011 film 'One Day'
Spoiler Alert
One Day

One Day

David Nicholls
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for One Day, Episodes 1-14.]

Netflix‘s new series One Day may be based on David Nicholls’ 2009 novel of the same name, but it isn’t the first onscreen adaptation of the book as Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess took on the roles of Emma Morely and Dexter Mayhew — now filled by Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall in the show — in the 2011 film.

While the core structure of the story is the same, there are definitely some big differences between the adaptations, as Emma and Dexter’s story unfolds over the years against the day of July 15.

Below, we’re breaking down some of the most obvious changes in the show, which saw Nicholls serve as an executive producer and writer.

One Day, Streaming now, Netflix

Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall in 'One Day'
Netflix

Emma & Dexter Have a "Meet Cute"

In the series, the episode opens with a graduation party where we see Emma and Dexter gravitate toward each other before ultimately deciding to spend the night together. It offers a better look into their mutual attraction and initial interest in one another as opposed to the film where Dexter and Emma begin the film already hanging out together following the party. When it comes to rom-coms, we’d argue that meet-cutes are essential, and it feels like the show’s is an essential foundational building block for their relationship moving forward.

Ambika Mod in 'One Day'
Netflix

Emma's Post-College Gig

In the film, Emma moves to London almost immediately after school and aspires to become a writer. She then begins working at a Mexican restaurant, and while she still works at a Mexican restaurant in the show, her first post-college gig is working with a traveling acting troupe as they put on performances at schools. Emma even has a relationship with one of the other actors, but ultimately chooses to quit the troupe to live in London.

Ambika Mod and Amber Grappy in 'One Day'
Netflix

Tilly's Elevated Role

Despite being portrayed by none other than future Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker in the film, Emma’s best friend Tilly is reduced to a mere line or two in the movie. Meanwhile, in the show, she has an essential role (portrayed by Amber Grappy) in both Emma and Dexter’s lives serving as a confidante.

Leo Woodall and Eleanor Tomlinson
Netflix

A Warmer Sylvie

In the film, Sylvie (Romola Garai) is played as a humorless individual, but the mother of Dexter’s daughter is portrayed as much warmer by Eleanor Tomlinson in the series. She’s also has a bigger presence as a support system for Dexter in later years.

Jonny Weldon in 'One Day'
Netflix

More Ian

Emma’s stand-up comedian boyfriend Ian (portrayed by Rafe Spall in the film and Jonny Weldon in the show) also has a more prominent role in the series than he does in the film. Unlike Ian in the movie, he goes out of his way to support Dexter following Emma’s death, traveling three hours just to see him, rather than Ian in the film who randomly runs into Dexter after Emma’s death and suggests they don’t stay in touch.

Mark Rowley and Ambika Mod in 'One Day'
Netflix

Emma's Affair

Emma works as a teacher for a large portion of the series, and as time goes on she entangled with the married headmaster as they engage in an affair. It’s an element that was never present in the film version, but it adds some more depth to Emma’s character here in the series.

Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall in 'One Day'
Netflix

Emma & Dexter's Holiday Visit

When Emma and Dexter part ways in the opening episode, he invites her to visit for the holidays later that year. In the film, no such proposal is made, and although there might be a minor reference to such a visit with a line about Emma calling Dexter’s father a fascist, we never follow through on seeing it play out until this series. In the show, we see them during this holiday visit and they discuss having a birthday and a death day.

Ambika Mod in 'One Day'
Netflix

Emma's Fatal Accident

For anyone who saw the movie or read the book, they’d know Emma sadly doesn’t make it out of the story alive. In both the film and show, she’s struck while riding a bike. In the film version though, she’s hit by a bus on a clear day whereas in the show she’s hit by a car in the rain. Also, unlike the film version, Mod’s Emma wears a sensible helmet when biking, even if it isn’t enough to save her.

Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall in 'One Day'
Netflix

Ghost Emma

In the final episode of the series, Emma’s ghost sits with Dexter after their family and friends visit to celebrate her life. Their conversation is poignant and points at Dexter’s path moving forward. Meanwhile, in the film, no such scene occurs.

