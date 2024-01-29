What’s Coming to Prime Video in February 2024
Prime Video and Freevee are gearing up for a solid month of programming as the streaming platforms look ahead to February 2024.
Get ready for plenty of new originals as shows like Mr. & Mrs. Smith starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, as well as the star-studded animated comedy The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy make their debuts. And get ready for Jennifer Lopez’s latest project, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story. Other titles arriving on the streamers include Edgar Wright cult classics like Hot Fuzz and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.
Available for Streaming on Prime Video:
February TBA
*The Grand Tour: Sand Job (Prime Video Original)
February 1
12 Angry Men
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
Along Came a Spider
Annie Hall
Basketball
Basic Instinct
Blades of Glory
Chorus Line
Cop Land
Eat Pray Love
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
Event Horizon
Fiddler on the Roof
From Beyond
Gang Related
Get Out
Ghost World
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Hair
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Hot Fuzz
I Am Not Your Negro
In The Cut
Jeepers Creepers 2
Just Friends
Kiss the Girls
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
Life
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
My Left Foot
Quigley Down Under
Red Rocket
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
Riddick
Ride Along
Sarafina!
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
Scream
Scream 2
Shrek Forever After
Snake Eyes
Some Kind of Wonderful
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Alamo
The Bounty
The Chronicles of Riddick
The Core
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
The Elephant Man
The Great Trian Robbery
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
The Peacemaker
The Secret of NiMH
The Sweetest Thing
The Vampire Lovers
Young Adult
February 2
*Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video Original)
February 6
Strays
Surrounded
February 8
*The Silent Service (Prime Video Original)
Home Again
February 9
St. Vincent
*Upgraded (Prime Video Original)
February 13
Bottoms
*Five Blind Dates (Prime Video Original)
Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation
February 16
Dark Harvest
*This Is Me… Now: A Love Story (Prime Video Original)
February 19
*Glannis: The Marvelous Journey (Prime Video Original)
February 21
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
February 23
Apartment 404
*Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional (Prime Video Original)
*Soltos em Salvador S4 (Prime Video Original)
*The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (Prime Video Original)
February 29
*Red Queen (Prime Video Original)
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):
February 1
A Soldier’s Story
All Saints
Birthright Outlaw
Dog Days
How to Train Your Dragon
Life of Crime
Mortal Engines
National Champions
New in Town
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu
Space Jam: A New Legacy
The Current War
The Edge of Seventeen
The Marksman
The Wife
White Chicks
White House Down
February 7
A Piece of Cake
February 13
Candyman
February 14
Fruitvale Station
February 29
Warcraft