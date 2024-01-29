What’s Coming to Prime Video in February 2024

Prime Video and Freevee are gearing up for a solid month of programming as the streaming platforms look ahead to February 2024.

Get ready for plenty of new originals as shows like Mr. & Mrs. Smith starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, as well as the star-studded animated comedy The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy make their debuts. And get ready for Jennifer Lopez’s latest project, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story. Other titles arriving on the streamers include Edgar Wright cult classics like Hot Fuzz and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

February TBA

*The Grand Tour: Sand Job (Prime Video Original)

February 1

12 Angry Men

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

Along Came a Spider

Annie Hall

Basketball

Basic Instinct

Blades of Glory

Chorus Line

Cop Land

Eat Pray Love

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Event Horizon

Fiddler on the Roof

From Beyond

Gang Related

Get Out

Ghost World

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Hair

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Hot Fuzz

I Am Not Your Negro

In The Cut

Jeepers Creepers 2

Just Friends

Kiss the Girls

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Life

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

My Left Foot

Quigley Down Under

Red Rocket

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins

Riddick

Ride Along

Sarafina!

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Scream

Scream 2

Shrek Forever After

Snake Eyes

Some Kind of Wonderful

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Alamo

The Bounty

The Chronicles of Riddick

The Core

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

The Elephant Man

The Great Trian Robbery

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane

The Peacemaker

The Secret of NiMH

The Sweetest Thing

The Vampire Lovers

Young Adult

February 2

*Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video Original)

February 6

Strays

Surrounded

February 8

*The Silent Service (Prime Video Original)

Home Again

February 9

St. Vincent

*Upgraded (Prime Video Original)

February 13

Bottoms

*Five Blind Dates (Prime Video Original)

Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation

February 16



Dark Harvest

*This Is Me… Now: A Love Story (Prime Video Original)

February 19

*Glannis: The Marvelous Journey (Prime Video Original)

February 21

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

February 23

Apartment 404

*Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional (Prime Video Original)

*Soltos em Salvador S4 (Prime Video Original)

*The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (Prime Video Original)

February 29

*Red Queen (Prime Video Original)

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):

February 1

A Soldier’s Story

All Saints

Birthright Outlaw

Dog Days

How to Train Your Dragon

Life of Crime

Mortal Engines

National Champions

New in Town

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Current War

The Edge of Seventeen

The Marksman

The Wife

White Chicks

White House Down

February 7

A Piece of Cake

February 13

Candyman

February 14

Fruitvale Station

February 29

Warcraft