‘The Gilded Age’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

The battle between old money and new will continue. HBO has officially renewed The Gilded Age for Season 3!

The network announced the renewal on Thursday, December 21, just four days after The Gilded Age Season 2 finale debuted. According to HBO, total premiere-night viewing for the second season grew for six consecutive weeks, culminating in a series high for the Season 2 finale on December 17.

“We’re so proud of what Julian Fellowes and The Gilded Age family have achieved. From the costumes to the production design and performances, the show has captivated so many week after week. Along with our partners at Universal Television, we are thrilled to continue this grand tale for a third season,” Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said in a statement.

As Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television, said: “There is much more story to tell with The Gilded Age. We’re delighted that HBO is giving fans another season of Julian Fellowes’ incredible storytelling. The cast and crew put so much of their heart and soul into the last two seasons, and we’re so proud that all this hard work is paying off with another season… you won’t want to miss what’s next!”

The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand-new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. Season 2 of The Gilded Age begins on Easter morning 1883, with the news that Bertha Russell’s (Carrie Coon) bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected. Through the eight episodes of the season, we watch as Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy) and the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in Society, but to potentially take a leading role in it.

George Russell (Morgan Spector) takes on his own battle with a growing union at his steel plant in Pittsburgh. In the Brook House, Marian (Louisa Jacobson) continues her journey to find her way in the world secretly teaching at a girls school while, much to everyone’s surprise, Ada begins a new courtship. Of course, Agnes (Christine Baranski) approves of none of it. In Brooklyn, the Scott family begins to heal from a shocking discovery, and Peggy (Denée Benton) taps into her activist spirit through her work with T. Thomas Fortune (Sullivan Jones) at the NY Globe.

Season 2 was defined by three very different romantic relationships. There was a touching love story for Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon), a complicated courtship for Marian Brook (Jacobson), and a romantic intrigue for Oscar van Rhijn (Blake Ritson) that caused a tectonic shift for his family.

The Gilded Age was created by Downton Abbey‘s Fellowes, who writes and executive produces the series with Sonja Warfield. The series has achieved acclaim for its ensemble cast, costume design, and Emmy-winning production design. Additional producers include executive producer, Gareth Neame; executive producer, David Crockett; director/executive producer, Michael Engler; executive producer, Bob Greenblatt; and executive producer, Salli Richardson-Whitfield. The Gilded Age is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The Gilded Age, Seasons 1 & 2, Available Now, Max