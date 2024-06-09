Love Pat Sajak? Don’t Forget These 17 Other Game Show Hosts (PHOTOS)
After nearly 40 years of spinning that wheel, Pat Sajak has taken his final bow on Wheel of Fortune. The host retired following his final episode of Friday, June 7, leaving behind decades of TV history. In fact, he retires holding the record for longest-serving TV game show host in history.
Sajak is far from alone in the genre. Survey says… these other beloved game show hosts and emcees are also some of our all-time favorites.
—Emily Aslanian, Kate Hahn, Damian Holbrook, Matt Roush, Ileane Rudolph, Colleen Secaur, and Caroline Serpico
