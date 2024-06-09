Courtesy Everett Collection

You can’t put a price on personality. And Bob Barker’s was beyond compare, a display of unflappable charm, graciousness and good humor. The longtime host of CBS’s The Price Is Right, who died just short of his 100th birthday in August 2023, was famous for never losing his cool, even when frenzied contestants lost their minds. And Barker always knew how to make the players look their best. “What I do, the essence of it, is to make my living making other people funny,” he told TV Guide Magazine in 1984. “They tell me I am the best at what I do. [Producer] Ralph Edwards told me that I do game shows like Jack Benny did comedy, I have that kind of timing.”

His secret? “I try to find what a person has to offer,” Barker said. “Aunt Agnes may bevery funny at home, but that doesn’t mean she is going to be funny at Studio 33 at CBS on Monday. Once, I got a letter from a gray-haired lady who said she had been a contestant on the show. ‘I’m so glad you picked me,’ she wrote. ‘I have never been funnier than I was that day.’ To me, that says it all.”

Winner of 19 Daytime Emmys, Barker began his 35-year run on Price in 1972 while still hosting the syndicated Truth or Consequences, an audience-participation show where contestants were victims of harmless if messy games and stunts. And it was actually veteran emcee Edwards who got Barker his first non-radio gig. In 1956, Edwards was driving his daughters to a Los Angeles ice-skating rink when he heard Barker’s local radio show at the time. Edwards was looking for someone to host his show Truth or Consequences, and he liked what he heard from Barker on the air. Edwards gave him a call and even helped arrange his audition. “NBC didn’t want me,” recalled Barker. “But Ralph made them give me a chance.”

Later in life, Barker became a pop culture icon, even spoofing his wholesome image while sparring with Adam Sandler in the 1996 golfing film Happy Gilmore. He also played himself on episodes of the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother, and lent his voice for animated comedies Family Guy and Futurama (the latter as his own preserved head). Little wonder a “W.G.M.C.” (World’s Greatest Master of Ceremonies) sign hung on his dressing room door for years.