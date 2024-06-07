This is a moment you’re going to have to see to believe!

On The Price Is Right on CBS on Friday, June 7, contestant Patrice Masse from Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada was part of a historic moment, placing a near-perfect bid that came within just one dollar of the actual showcase total. (His wife, Tina, cheered him on from the audience.)

First, host Drew Carey checked in with the other contestant’s bid and showcase (which included a motorcycle and leather jacket, beachwear, and trip to Milan and Hawai’i), with a difference of $6,373. Then, he turned to Masse, whose showcase included an espresso machine, trip to Miami, and a Kia K5. Masse’s bid was $39,500. Carey took a look at the actual price and stepped back, the first sign that something special was going on. “So, let me tell you. Let me just tell you,” he said before revealing the price was $39,501.” It made him a double showcase winner. (Any contestant with a bid within $250 of the total automatically wins both showcases.)

“With absolutely no help from anybody in the audience, by the way,” Carey noted. “That was the best showcase bid in the history of the show, in my opinion.”

Masse earned a grand total of $83,068 in prizes, the highest double showcase win of the season. The prize package included: a brand new Kia K5 GT-Line automobile; luxury trips to Milan, Italy, Hawai’i, and Miami; a sporty Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 motorcycle; and designer apparel from Versace, Gucci, and Coach.

The Price Is Right is network television’s #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. It is produced by Fremantle, with Evelyn Warfel the executive producer.

What did you think of Masse’s bid? Did yours come close?

