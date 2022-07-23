Remember those rumors about a new Daredevil series? Well, you don’t have to wonder any longer if one will happen.

At Marvel’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that a new series is officially coming to Disney+. Marvel Studios’ Daredevil: Born Again, an 18-episode series, will star Charlie Cox (who plays Matt Murdock/Daredevil) and Vincent D’Onofrio (who plays Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin,). It will begin streaming in Spring 2024 and is part of Phase 5 of the MCU.

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios’ Daredevil: Born Again, an Original series starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, streaming Spring 2024 on @DisneyPlus. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/Nrt7xQmqfi — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Both Cox and D’Onofrio starred in the original Daredevil series, which ran for three seasons on Netflix from 2015 to 2018. It ended when the streaming service canceled all its Marvel original series. However, then Disney+ added Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Iron Fist, and The Defenders, as well as Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in March, and soon people began wondering if we could see new episodes of any. Then in May, it was reported that a new Daredevil series was in the works.

Since the end of Daredevil, Cox has appeared as Matt in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and D’Onofrio appeared in Hawkeye. Both will reportedly appear in the upcoming Disney+ series Echo, which will begin streaming in Summer 2023. Cox is also set to lend his voice to the upcoming animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

Daredevil: Born Again, Series Premiere, Spring 2024, Disney+