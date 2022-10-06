‘She-Hulk’: What Did You Think of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Return?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for She-Hulk Season 1, Episode 8, “Ribbit and Rip It.”]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law made way for the long-awaited guest appearance of Charlie Cox‘s Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil, in the latest installment, “Ribbit and Rip It.”

The episode saw Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) represent Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley) in court after his super suit malfunctioned. The case puts her in an awkward position because it means having to participate in litigation against her tailor and designer Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews), who also made Leap-Frog’s outfit.

As they arrive in court, Jennifer believes it will be an open and shut case when Luke appears to have no representation until Matt Murdock walks in. The lawyer uses his heightened ability to determine Leap-Frog was using the wrong fuel in his suit, resulting in injury. For this reason, the case is thrown out, but it sparks an immediate attraction between Jen and Matt, who face off against each other as the legal representatives of their clients.

It’s the first time fans of Daredevil have seen Matt Murdock in court since the former Netflix series’ run. The character briefly appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, making his MCU debut while providing legal advice to Peter Parker (Tom Holland). But for fans of Murdock’s courtroom demeanor, it’s certainly a treat to see him back in the groove again.

His time onscreen doesn’t end there though as he buys Jen a drink at the local bar, sharing in conversation before excusing himself for an emergency. The emergency in question turns out to be Leap-Frog, who has kidnapped Luke to make him a new and improved super suit. Jen is called to the scene by Leap-Frog, who claims he’s being attacked.

Unaware of Matt’s vigilante alter ego, Jen fights him until he’s unmasked. He explains the situation and the pair pursue Leap-Frog at his Lilypad lair. Along the way, Matt shows off his skills, listening in for the heartbeats of the goons/henchmen surrounding the place in order to gauge their approach to the situation. He also acknowledges being able to hear Jen’s heartbeat, calling her out for the racing sound, but she tries to deny it.

As they proceed to infiltrate the building, Daredevil participates in some hand-to-hand combat in a hallway reminiscent of some of the character’s old scenes in Daredevil. Eventually, they save Luke and have Leap-Frog held responsible for the kidnapping. Once authorities have taken over the situation, Matt and Jen share a moment together on the rooftop, with her asking when he’s going to return to New York.

When he says he’ll have to leave tomorrow, he offers to take her to dinner the next time he’s out west. She suggestively states that they can skip dinner and the next cut is of them stumbling into her apartment kissing. One thing leads to another and the pair spends the evening together with Matt making the hilarious “walk of shame” the next morning in his Daredevil costume.

While it was a lighter approach to Matt Murdock in this episode, it still felt like the character fans came to know over the years through Cox’s portrayal. But we want to hear from you: What did you think of Charlie Cox’s return as Matt Murdock and Daredevil? Sound off in the comment section, below.

