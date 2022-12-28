13 TV Couples That Sent Us Swooning in 2022

Another year of TV has gone by, and that means 12 more months’ worth of episodes to make us fall in love with favorite and new couples.

Romance is part of so many shows, whether it’s a comedy or drama, procedural, medical, or first responder series, and sometimes the sweetest moments are also the most unexpected (and perhaps perfect in ways that only make sense for the couple). From power couples (on The Resident and Fire Country) to memorable endings to a season after some tough times (like on 9-1-1: Lone Star and NCIS: Hawai’i) to memorable weddings (on Chicago Fire and Yellowstone), we had a lot to love about love in 2022.

Below, we take a look at couples that sent us swooning in the past year.