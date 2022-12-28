13 TV Couples That Sent Us Swooning in 2022

'Law & Order: SVU,' 'Our Flag Means Death,' and 'The Resident'
Another year of TV has gone by, and that means 12 more months’ worth of episodes to make us fall in love with favorite and new couples.

Romance is part of so many shows, whether it’s a comedy or drama, procedural, medical, or first responder series, and sometimes the sweetest moments are also the most unexpected (and perhaps perfect in ways that only make sense for the couple). From power couples (on The Resident and Fire Country) to memorable endings to a season after some tough times (like on 9-1-1: Lone Star and NCIS: Hawai’i) to memorable weddings (on Chicago Fire and Yellowstone), we had a lot to love about love in 2022.

Below, we take a look at couples that sent us swooning in the past year.

Rafael Silva and Ronen Rubinstein in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
Jordin Althaus/FOX

T.K. & Carlos, 9-1-1: Lone Star

Things were looking bleak for fan-favorite couple “Tarlos” when 2022 started: paramedic T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) and officer Carlos Reyes (Rafael Silva) had broken up off-screen between seasons! But not only did they work through their problems (thanks to another coma for T.K.), but they ended Season 3 engaged, after a sweet proposal from T.K. — one that included Carlos calling him by the rarely used “Tyler” (for Tyler Kennedy).

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey in 'Bridgerton'
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Anthony & Kate, Bridgerton

Who doesn’t love a good enemies-to-lovers romance, especially knowing from the beginning that the season would end up with them together? Was it frustrating at times? Yes. Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma’s (Simone Ashley) first kiss didn’t come until Episode 6, and he nearly married her sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran). But we loved the slow burn, we loved the heated glances, and their chemistry sparked all over the dance floor.

Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo in 'Chicago Fire'
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Severide & Kidd, Chicago Fire

Considering Lieutenants Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) got engaged in the middle of a fire (in 2021), there was no way their wedding could be anything but extraordinary. And it was, ending Season 10 with the return of a best friend (Jesse Spencer’s Matt Casey as Best Man) who saved the day with a new venue when one was needed and lovely vows. Not even the two nearly being killed on their wedding night could put a dampener on the celebrations, and sparks continue to fly for the newlyweds in Season 11.

Diane Farr and Billy Burke in 'Fire Country'
Bettina Strauss/CBS

Vince & Sharon, Fire Country

Honestly, we would put Chief Vince Leone (Billy Burke) and Division Chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr) on this list simply because Fire Country didn’t go the obvious route and have their daughter’s death lead to the end of their marriage and the two be exes who have to work together. Instead, they’re still together, and the fact that things aren’t perfect is why we love them so much — and why we’d easily watch an entire show just about them. (Plus, we go back and forth about just how worried we should be about Sharon’s health.)

John Hartman and Brandon Scott Jones in 'Ghosts'
CBS

Isaac & Nigel, Ghosts

Who says romance has to be dead just because the characters are? CBS’ comedy has served up plenty of sparks in 2022 — and we’re just talking among the ghosts! But as intrigued as we are about where a surprising liplock at the end of the one-hour holiday episode will lead, we’ve been following soldiers Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) and Nigel’s (John Hartman) love story for much longer. We watched Isaac’s coming out story and rejoiced when he moved past the guilt he held regarding his marriage and kissed Nigel for the first time.

Kit Connor and Joe Lock in 'Heartstopper'
Netflix

Charlie & Nick, Heartstopper

From the first time they said “hi” to officially saying they were boyfriends, Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson’s (Kit Connor) relationship was adorable throughout Season. 1. It wasn’t easy, from Nick wrestling with his feelings after their first kiss to them keeping their romance a secret to Nick figuring out his sexuality to Charlie being bullied, but that’s part of what made the Netflix series a hit — and why it’s coming back for more!

Peter Scanavino and Kelli Giddish on 'SVU'
Scott Gries/NBC

Rollins & Carisi, Law & Order: SVU

Listen, we’re going to miss Detective Amanda Rollins — and Kelli Giddish — with the December 8 fall finale serving as her exit. But at least SVU not only left her relationship with ADA Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) intact, but also married them (albeit in a very quick, subdued, surprise ceremony at the courthouse). And after waiting years for them to get married, we did get to see them be supportive, in love, and a family with her daughters. Plus, Rollins is still alive, so she could always return and we expect we have to hear updates about her since Carisi is still part of the show.

Tori Anderson and Yasmine Al-Bustami in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
CBS

Lucy & Kate, NCIS: Hawai’i

If you’d told us that a procedural drama would have one of the most romantic moments of the year, we might not have believed you. But after a rocky year for “Kacy,” NCIS: Hawai’i ended its first season with Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) serenading Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) at a party in front of everyone and winning her back. And 2022 may have ended with the two apart — Lucy’s currently an agent afloat — but we got plenty of domestic Kacy before she left, including the two moving in together!

Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah in 'NCIS: LA'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Kensi & Deeks, NCIS: LA

Considering how long we watched Special Agent Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) and Investigator Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) just discussing whether they’d have kids (going back officially to the episode of the first unofficial proposal), it was a delight watching them get the good news that they were approved to foster Rosa (Natalia Del Riego) in the Season 13 finale. Now, in Season 14, we’ve gotten to see Kensi and Deeks be parents (and still strong and stable as a couple), and we couldn’t love it more.

Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi in 'Our Flag Means Death'
Aaron Epstein/HBO Max

Stede & Blackbeard, Our Flag Means Death

We didn’t quite expect the HBO Max pirate comedy to also have a heartwarming romance at the center of it, but oh, did it! From Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) and Stede Bonnet’s (Rhys Darby) first meeting to realizing their feelings to confessions (both to each other and not), it was all worth it to (finally) get to that first kiss. And just like Blackbeard makes Stede happy, they make us feel the same way.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander'
Starz

Jamie & Claire, Outlander

They say distance makes the heart grow fonder, but must that always be the case for Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan)? Those two will always make us swoon, and everything they’ve been through does make their moments together, like ones discussing meals by the fire in the midst of serious risk, and reunions all the sweeter. Still, let’s hope to see them back together sooner rather than later in 2023!

Bruce Greenwood and Jane Leeves in 'The Resident'
Tom Griscom/FOX

Kit & Bell, The Resident

Chastain’s power couple, Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) and Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood), in 2022, has shown why you shouldn’t mess with them and why you can’t get enough of them. Not only are they taking on a governor coming after the hospital’s budget (and now specifically Bell), but they also married (on a day on which they took care of other business first) in an event everyone wanted to make sure happened and with sweet vows to boot.

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in 'Yellowstone'
Paramount Network

Beth & Rip, Yellowstone

The relationship between Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) was messy from the time they were kids and her father brought him to the family ranch, but, especially in the present-day story of 2022, they’ve become sweet — and still sexy. As Beth tells Rip at one point, “I don’t need anything else: cigarettes, whiskey, a meadow, and you.” But the real highlight for them this year: their wedding, after she kidnapped a priest at gunpoint, of course, because this is Beth Dutton.

