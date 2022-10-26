It sounds like a good thing Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) and Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) were able to get married when they did on The Resident because they’re going to be dealing with quite a lot going forward, so don’t expect many more sweet moments like the one that ended Episode 99.

“I’m hoping to have some more time like that, but at the moment, there’s a lot going on with the governor and the stress that that’s causing Bell and Kit and the stress is not good for Bell, I’ll just say that, with his MS diagnosis,” Leeves reveals to TV Insider.

Read on for more about what’s to come from Leeves and Greenwood.

Kit & Bell vs. the Governor

With the new governor, Mark Betz (Steven Culp), Chastain is facing their budget being slashed, and Kit managed to, on her wedding day and thanks to an appearance on the local news, get the meeting she’d wanted with him. Our money is on Kit, as is Leeves’, but she cautions, “she’s dealing with someone who is out for a little bit of revenge,” following an incident involving her character, Bell, and Betz. “A mighty battle will ensue.”

What should have been a private meeting turns out to be anything but, with press present. “The governor is not hearing anything we’re saying, and Bell loses his mettle and starts going after the governor,” Leeves previews. (Among his accusations: Medicare and Medicaid fraud.) “It all gets out in the press and that’s why the governor is coming after us. It gets pretty nasty pretty quickly, and the governor plants a spy in the hospital.”