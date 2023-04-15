This week was such a whirlwind in TV land that our heads are still spinning. But don’t worry, we have the best quotes to sum it up while you get your bearings.

We have to start off by addressing the elephant in the room: Logan Roy (Brian Cox) suddenly died in another superb episode of Succession. “Connor’s Wedding” is without a doubt the most crucial episode in the show’s fourth and final season, featuring heart-wrenching performances from each of the Roy siblings as they cope in their respective ways to the news of their father’s death while the future of Waystar Royco hangs in the balance.

On Abbott Elementary, we finally met Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) mom Vanetta, played by guest star Taraji P. Henson. After Vanetta surprises Janine at school after being MIA for months, Janine learns to set some boundaries.

But that’s not all! Keep scrolling to read more of our best lines from TV this week.