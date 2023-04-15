Best Lines of the Week (April 7-13): ‘What’s Up, My Baby’s Babies?’

Taraji P. Henson in Abbott Elementary
ABC

This week was such a whirlwind in TV land that our heads are still spinning. But don’t worry, we have the best quotes to sum it up while you get your bearings.

We have to start off by addressing the elephant in the room: Logan Roy (Brian Cox) suddenly died in another superb episode of Succession. “Connor’s Wedding” is without a doubt the most crucial episode in the show’s fourth and final season, featuring heart-wrenching performances from each of the Roy siblings as they cope in their respective ways to the news of their father’s death while the future of Waystar Royco hangs in the balance.

On Abbott Elementary, we finally met Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) mom Vanetta, played by guest star Taraji P. Henson. After Vanetta surprises Janine at school after being MIA for months, Janine learns to set some boundaries.

But that’s not all! Keep scrolling to read more of our best lines from TV this week.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies
Paramount+

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Paramount+)

Nancy: “Since we showed those soc boys what’s what, I’ve decided I’m done getting pushed around. Old Nancy took a lot of crap from a lot of people. New Nancy? New Nancy doesn’t take nothing from no one.”

Cynthia: “Does New Nancy always speak in the third person?”

— Nancy (Tricia Fukuhara) dons a new persona after The Pink Ladies teach the preppy boys of Rydell High a lesson.

CBS

Ghosts (CBS)

Crash: “Definitely not Flower. Before I got stumped, we was making it. Necking like nobody’s business.”

Isaac: “Necking? In your condition? That seems a bit risky.”

— With some light jokes, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) and Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) consider all suspects while investigating how Crash (Alex Boniello) could have lost his head.

The Beach Boys
CBS

A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys (CBS)

“For those of us lucky enough to grow up in California, they were the soundtrack to our lives.”

Tom Hanks opens up the musical celebration to the iconic rock band, The Beach Boys.

succession-shiv
HBO

Succession (HBO)

“As you know, my father Logan Roy was pronounced dead on arrival at Teterboro Airport this afternoon. … But my brothers and I just want to say that Logan Roy built a great American family company and as you know, the board will be convening in the next hours to decide on the leadership of the company going forward. This nation has lost a passionate champion and an American titan, and we lost a beloved father.”

— Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) gives a statement to the press about the death of her father and media tycoon, Logan Roy.

NBC

Night Court (NBC)

“Your Honor, this behavior is not typical for my client. He had a few too many Sondheim Slings while celebrating the conclusion of a tech project that was years in the making. As far as the ‘wardrobe malfunction,’ many said that the nudity was tasteful and integral to the plot.”

— Dan (John Larroquette) defends a client who got too drunk while attending a Broadway-themed drag show.

Schmigadoon Jane-Krakowski
Apple TV+

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

“I’m not the best at consolation. I was raised by cold birthday check writers.”

— Bobbie (Jane Krakowski) awkwardly comforts Melissa (Cecily Strong) after she reveals to her Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) broke out of jail and is missing.

Taraji P. Henson in Abbott Elementary
ABC

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Janine: “Mom…”

Vanetta: “That’s right, baby. What’s up, my baby’s babies?”

— Taraji P. Henson guest stars as Janine’s mom, though the two are nothing alike.

masked-singer-S9-E9
FOX

The Masked Singer (FOX)

“To me, you embody the spirit of what Masked Singer is all about. It’s about, honestly, amazing talents like you doing something that’s hidden, and now it’s flourishing for all to see.”

Ken Jeong praises Alicia Witt as both an artist and performing as Dandelion on the show.

snl-molly-joe-nick-kevin
NBC

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Sally O’Malley: “Well, well, well. If it isn’t Neil, Calvin, and John.”

Nick Jonas: “It’s Nick, Joe, and Kevin.”

— Host Molly Shannon plays a 50-year-old dancer who completely gets the Jonas Brothers’ names wrong.

american-idol-lionel-katy-luke!
ABC

American Idol (ABC)

“Us judges, we like to change it up every season. We have so much talent this season, we don’t think there’s a Top 24. We think there’s a Top 26.”

— Judge Katy Perry reveals a plot twist that this season on American Idol.

