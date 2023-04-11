[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Succession Season 4, Episode 3, “Connor’s Wedding.”]

Succession‘s final season is taking big swings early in its run as patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) reached the end of his story in Episode 3, “Connor’s Wedding.”

The Waystar Royco giant died (seemingly of a heart attack) aboard a flight to meet Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård) at the same time that Connor’s (Alan Ruck) wedding was taking place. It’s at the wedding that his kids learn of the medical event that claimed Logan’s life, with Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) connecting with Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) over the phone.

While the situation delivers plenty of tense moments, it’s the bouts of heartbreak happening throughout that really stick with viewers. Below, we’re rounding up just a few of the scenes that would break even the toughest fans from this pivotal episode.

