Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin in 'Succession' Season 4, Episode 3
HBO

Succession

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Succession Season 4, Episode 3, “Connor’s Wedding.”]

Succession‘s final season is taking big swings early in its run as patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) reached the end of his story in Episode 3, “Connor’s Wedding.”

The Waystar Royco giant died (seemingly of a heart attack) aboard a flight to meet Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård) at the same time that Connor’s (Alan Ruck) wedding was taking place. It’s at the wedding that his kids learn of the medical event that claimed Logan’s life, with Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) connecting with Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) over the phone.

While the situation delivers plenty of tense moments, it’s the bouts of heartbreak happening throughout that really stick with viewers. Below, we’re rounding up just a few of the scenes that would break even the toughest fans from this pivotal episode.

Succession, Season 4, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO

Jeremy Strong in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Kendall's Goodbye

Kendall and his father Logan have had a fraught relationship since fans were first introduced to the men in Season 1. That divide between them only grew over time, and when he’s handed the phone to say what will be his final goodbye to Logan, Kendall admits that he can’t forgive his dad, “but it’s okay and I love you.” Those words are so genuine and hold so much pain, it’s hard to not get teary just thinking about it.

Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Roman and Kendall Observe Shiv

When Shiv is informed about Logan’s deteriorating state, it’s implied that the magnate is already dead. As brutal as it is to watch her find out the news, it’s just as distressing watching Romand and Kendall witness her breakdown.

Sarah Snook in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Shiv's Desperation

Pulled from the party and unaware of Logan’s state, Shiv is thrown into the metaphorical deep end by Kendall and Roman, who have to tell her their dad is unwell. Her desperate pleas asking him not to go and it’s too soon, with intermittent “I love yous” and “daddy,” are so authentic, it’s almost impossible to tell Snook is acting.

Jeremy Strong in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Kendall Asks for the Truth

When calling Frank (Peter Friedman) aboard the plane where someone is still doing chest compressions on Logan, Kendall tries to get a hold of the pilots, but Frank puts his foot down. The moment of denial is enough to break Ken out of a wishful state as he asks Frank for the truth. Frank admits that he believes Logan has died, and the sadness sinking in on Kendall’s face is palpable.

Jeremy Strong in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Solitary Sadness

As the scene pushes out, we see Kendall standing alone at the back of the yacht where Connor’s celebration is proceeding. Understanding the onslaught of emotions Kendall’s experiencing in the midst of a party so wholly unaware of the situation is isolating, to say the least.

Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Roman Takes a Seat

Roman is the most in denial about his father’s death, wanting all kinds of proof before he can accept the loss. But when Kendall reports what Frank has said, Roman’s defeat is evident as he falls into a sitting position on the floor, resigned to reality.

Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Kendall and Shiv's Walk to Connor

Watching a grieving Kendall and Shiv make the short (but seemingly long) walk to inform Connor about their father’s demise is brutally painful. In a moment of tenderness, the siblings hold hands and take a pause before delivering some of the worst news on what’s supposed to be one of Connor’s best days.

Alan Ruck in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Connor's Reaction

Upon being told about Logan’s death, Connor reacts in a sad way, saying “aw man, he never even liked me.” When his siblings try to say otherwise, Connor corrects himself and laments the fact that he never got to make Logan proud of him. It’s a depressing realization that only magnifies the picture that Connor painted with words in the previous episode.

Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, and Jeremy Strong in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Roman's Arm Grab

In a very honest moment as the siblings convene to talk about Logan, Roman reaches out to Connor, clutching his brother’s arm in what appears to be a comforting gesture as well as one which implies he wants comfort as well.

Sarah Snook in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Shiv Delivers a Message to the Press

Shiv delivers the news about Logan’s death to the press at the airport where the plane has landed. In a joint statement from the siblings, they convey their sadness over the loss, while offering reassurances on a business front. The strength Shiv puts forth is evident as the tears in her eyes choke her voice.

Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Tom Embraces Shiv

While the pair hadn’t started the season off on a great note, deciding to get divorced, the bitterness subsides in a genuine moment of comfort. As she leans into Tom, Shiv lets herself somewhat relax for the first time the entire episode as she melts into the embrace.

Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Roy Family Group Hug

Once the statements have been made and Shiv, Kendall, and Roman have a moment to just grieve without making a game plan, they share a sentimental group hug, proving that despite the business side of their lives, family is at the heart.

Jeremy Strong in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Kendall Lets Go

While Roman decides to board the plane in order to see Logan once more and bid his dad farewell, Kendall decides to stay outside. In the final shot of the episode, he observes his dad being carried out in a body bag. There is both sadness and what appears to be relief on his face as he realizes this interminable chapter of his life has ended. But what will life look like now without Logan? Only time will tell.

