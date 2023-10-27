‘Golden Bachelor’ Shock Elimination, Gerry’s Final 3 & Who Will Be ‘Golden Bachelorette’

Gerry Turner and the FInal 3 on Golden Bachelor
Disney/John Fleenor

The Golden Bachelor

It was a big night on Thursday’s (October 26) episode of The Golden Bachelor, as Gerry Turner picked his final three ahead of the much-anticipated hometown dates week.

The night kicked off with Gerry taking Faith on a “once-in-a-lifetime” one-on-one date, which included a helicopter ride over Los Angeles (and the Bachelor mansion) and a trip on a luxury yacht. The pair continued to hit it off, with Faith opening up about being homeless as a teenager and not having parents.

Gerry, who already gave Faith his first impression rose back on night one of the series, grew even closer to the motorcycle-riding high school teacher. The two shared a kiss, and Gerry gave her a rose, sending her through to next week’s hometown dates.

Leslie and Gerry on The Golden Bachelor

Disney/John Fleenor

The other five women — Leslie, Susan, Sandra, Ellen, and Theresa — were whisked to Santa Monica pier for Gerry’s group date. After some fun and games, fan-favorite Ellen opened up to Gerry about her feelings for him, telling the silver-haired leading man that she was “falling head over heels in love” with him.

While Gerry appreciated the sentiment, he didn’t tell Ellen that he loved her back, which was perhaps a sign of things to come.

Ellen and Gerry on The Golden Bachelor

Disney/John Fleenor

At the rose ceremony, Gerry had to make some tough decisions; with Faith already having a rose, it meant only two of the remaining five ladies would be moving on in the competition.

“I have the responsibility right now of holding your hearts in my hands,” Gerry said as he handed roses to Leslie and Theresa, sending home Sandra, Susan, and, most surprisingly, Ellen.

Leslie and Gerry on The Golden Bachelor

Leslie and Gerry on The Golden Bachelor, Disney/John Fleenor

Many fans were shocked by Ellen’s elimination and took to social media to share their disappointment. Some even argued that the 71-year-old retired teacher should be invited back to lead The Golden Bachelorette, if such a series ever happens.

Theresa and Gerry on Golden Bachelor

Theresa and Gerry on The Golden Bachelor, Disney/John Fleenor

“How did he not pick Ellen?? I don’t understand human compatibility, apparently,” wrote one viewer on Twitter/X.

Faith and Gerry on Golden Bachelor

Faith and Gerry on The Golden Bachelor, Disney/John Fleenor

“Logging back into this app to say JUSTICE FOR ELLEN,” said another upset fan.

“I don’t know if there are fifteen eligible men good enough for her, but Ellen for Golden Bachelorette OR ELSE,” suggested one commenter, with another agreeing, writing, “Ellen For Golden Bachelorette.”

Another fan wrote, “I felt so bad for Ellen; she really put herself out there and even after being eliminated, only wished the best for Gerry. I hope she finds love.”

Check out more reaction to The Golden Bachelor‘s latest episode below.

