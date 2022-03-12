Best Lines of the Week (March 4-10): ‘Welcome to the Panic Attack Room’

TV Insider Staff
The Bachelor
ABC/Craig Sjodin

With March rolling in, new shows are blooming with the spring season.

The weekly release of The Dropout continues on Hulu, with the focus on Elizabeth Holmes‘ (Amanda Seyfried) story and dream gone wrong. Freeform‘s Good Trouble returned with its Season 4 premiere this week, while The Bachelor with Clayton Echard is nearing its end, with three women left. At the top of our list is NBC‘s chilling The Thing About Pam, with stars Renée Zellweger and Josh Duhamel — and the crime with which we were already obsessed — infatuating us.

Keep reading to see our favorite lines for this week.

The Last Kingdom
Neftlix

The Last Kingdom (Netflix)

“The time has come to save our people. To war!”

— Brida (Emily Cox) leads an army to war after making a sacrifice for a safe journey.

 

The good doctor
ABC

The Good Doctor (ABC)

“Dr. Andrews used to be a good doctor, but you made him a bad one, [and] I need to leave before you make me a bad doctor.”

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) angrily confronts Dr. Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper) before quitting.

Pam and Tommy
Hulu

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Pam: “2.7 million. That’s how many people are looking at those pictures.”

Tommy: “Well at least it can’t get any worse.”

Pam (Lily James) stresses about the spread of images from the stolen sex tape toTommy (Sebastian Stan)

The Thing About Pam
NBC

The Thing About Pam (NBC)

“It’s a funny thing, fate. All just a series of decisions.”

—Narrator Keith Morrison as Russ Faria (Glenn Fleshler) stops at a fast food place, unaware that his wife was just killed at home

This Is Us
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us (NBC)

“I feel like I’ve been staying around because… it’s time, Rebecca. Now that you’re back up on your feet, it’s time for me to go.”

Miguel (Jon Huertas) to Rebecca (Mandy Moore) after neither is exactly kind about the other’s date at Thanksgiving

The Dropout
Hulu

The Dropout (Hulu)

“I agree with Mark Zuckerberg when he said ‘move fast and break things.’”

—Elizabeth (Seyfried) gives a motivating speech to Walgreens executives as a means to form a partnership with the drug store company.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelor (ABC)

“Welcome to the Panic Attack Room. We’re all having one.”

Susie Evans admits she’s stressed to the other women in the final three.

Love Is Blind
Adam Rose/Netflix

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

“I unfollowed you ‘cause you’re so unbearable.”

Nick Thompson to Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee on the reunion after he continuously interrupts whoever is speaking.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
NBC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

“Without the women here at The Tonight Show, well, there wouldn’t be a Tonight Show.”

Jimmy Fallon on International Women’s Day

Good Trouble
Freeform

Good Trouble (Freeform)

“You don’t need to be grateful just because a man loves you.”

—Davia (Emma Hunton) to Malika (Zuri Adele) after she told Davia that Isaac (Sarunas J. Jackson) wants her back

 

