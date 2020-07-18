Best Lines on TV (July 10-16): ‘It’s a No From Me, Dawg’

This was a week of inspiration, reflection, and of course, comedy on TV.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon returned to 30 Rock for filming, providing viewers some semblance of normalcy. Speaking of 30 Rock, the NBC sitcom named after the famous building aired a reunion special titled 30 Rock: A One-Time Special. Plus, Late Night With Seth Meyers had us hoping they would return to his Rockefeller Center studio after delivering some hilarious content.

More laughs were shared on the new ABC comedy United We Fall and truTV’s Impractical Jokers, which saw the guys roast each other over a virtual dinner party. And on Freeform’s The Bold Type, everybody’s love lives seem to be changing.

On the topic of relationships, Amy Schumer cracks family jokes on HBO Max’s Expecting Amy, love is discovered on Married at First Sight on TLC, and audiences see into what it’s like to raise a child who is in the Hollywood spotlight in the HBO doc Showbiz Kids. Plus, tensions arise on RuPaul’s Drag Race as secrets become exposed.

Scroll down for some of our favorite lines from television this week.