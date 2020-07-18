Best Lines on TV (July 10-16): ‘It’s a No From Me, Dawg’

TV Insider Staff
Comments
This was a week of inspiration, reflection, and of course, comedy on TV.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon returned to 30 Rock for filming, providing viewers some semblance of normalcy. Speaking of 30 Rock, the NBC sitcom named after the famous building aired a reunion special titled 30 Rock: A One-Time Special. Plus, Late Night With Seth Meyers had us hoping they would return to his Rockefeller Center studio after delivering some hilarious content.

More laughs were shared on the new ABC comedy United We Fall and truTV’s Impractical Jokers, which saw the guys roast each other over a virtual dinner party. And on Freeform’s The Bold Type, everybody’s love lives seem to be changing.

On the topic of relationships, Amy Schumer cracks family jokes on HBO Max’s Expecting Amy, love is discovered on Married at First Sight on TLC, and audiences see into what it’s like to raise a child who is in the Hollywood spotlight in the HBO doc Showbiz Kids. Plus, tensions arise on RuPaul’s Drag Race as secrets become exposed.

Scroll down for some of our favorite lines from television this week.

Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon
NBC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

“But I guess I’m here to show you that there is a light at the end of the tunnel if we all do our part to keep each other safe.”

Jimmy Fallon, with words of encouragement, kicks off The Tonight Show from 30 Rockefeller Plaza for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

30 Rock, One Time Special
NBC

30 Rock: A One-Time Special (NBC)

“Boom! Another successful interaction with a man!”

Tina Fey is back playing her legendary role as Liz Lemon for the reunion special of 30 Rock, and she is living her best life as she yells at a man on the street of New York City for not wearing a mask.

The Bold Type, Katie Stevens
Freeform/Jonathan Wenk

The Bold Type (Freeform)

“I mean, I can’t separate the face from the politics, and also RJ’s her dad. For me, you can’t be hot enough to get past all of that. So, it’s a no from me dawg.”

– Jane (Katie Stevens) shares her opinion on Ava (Alex Paxton-Beesley), whom Kat (Aisha Dee) calls attractive.

Late Night, Seth Meyers
NBC

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

“Welcome to Late Night, how’s everybody doing? I just spent 12 hours explaining to my parents how to download Peacock, so, yeah, I’ve been better.”

– Meyers opens the episode with a joke about the new NBC streaming service.

United We Fall, Jane Curtin
ABC/Kelsey McNeal

United We Fall (ABC)

“My medications are interacting with each other in a very pleasant way this morning.”

– Grandma Sandy (Jane Curtin) explains why her mood is so pleasant at the breakfast table in the pilot episode of the ABC comedy.

Expecting Amy, Amy Schumer
HBO

Expecting Amy (HBO Max)

“My husband has Asperger’s. If you don’t know what that is, neither do I.”

Amy Schumer cracks a joke before talking about the loving relationship she has with her husband. She also breaks down the stigma surrounding Asperger’s Syndrome, a condition on the autism spectrum.

Impractical Jokers
truTV

Impractical Jokers (truTV)

“You look like somebody’s gotta round you up and get you back somewhere.”

Brian Quinn comments on James Murray’s fedora as all of the other guys chime in during an Impractical Jokers dinner party.

RuPauls Drag Race, India Farrah
VH1

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

“What is done in the dark will come to the light.”

– After her elimination from the competition, India Farrah warns Alexis Mateo that her alleged conspiracy to rally votes against Shea Coulee will eventually be exposed.

Married at First Sight, Bennett
Lifetime

Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

“All of you are familiar with my romantic history, it’s pretty turbulent. So I just kind of reached a place where I decided it’s best if this is out of my hands and if somebody else just decides.”

– “Romantic Thespian” Bennett explains why he would want to marry a stranger to his confused friends.

Showbiz Kids
HBO

Showbiz Kids (HBO)

“It’s a lot of pressure to have it all together and not be allowed to actually be young.”

Jada Pinkett-Smith comments on the difficulties of child actors in Hollywood in the HBO doc, which aired Tuesday, July 14.

