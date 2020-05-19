‘The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart’: Which Couples Are Still Together?

The Bachelor franchise expanded with the new musical Listen to Your Heart this spring.

On the spinoff, the 20 contestants connected through song and were tested in musical challenges as they hoped to find success in both love and music. Some had better luck than others.

But what about after the show? At least one couple is still together, while another may be able to make it work in the future. Furthermore, relationships statuses may not have any effect on what’s to come from them musically.

Using interviews and social media posts, we’re recapping who’s still together and who isn’t below.