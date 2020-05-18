'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' Finale: Which Couple Won? (RECAP)

We’ve done it, folks, we’ve made it to the finale of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart. It was a long journey to get here, full of ups and downs, but tonight we’re going to find out who really is the next Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga from A Star Is Born (but, you know, without the super tragic ending).

After weeks of contestants falling in love, out of love, singing duets, and trying to become music superstars, we’re left with just three final couples who are ready to duke it out for the chance of a lifetime.

Read on for a recap of tonight’s dramatic season finale.

Welcome to Nashville

Our final three couples — Bri and Chris, Rudi and Matt, and Jamie and Trevor — travel to Music City for the final stage of their journey. Chris Harrison tells the couples that not only will they be performing two songs this week, they’ll also be going on Fantasy Suite dates.

Jamie and Trevor’s two songs are “Unchained Melody” by The Righteous Brothers and “Speechless” by Dan and Shay, Bri and Chris are given “Make You Feel My Love” by Bob Dylan and “Give Me Love” by Ed Sheeran, and Rudi and Matt are assigned “Saving All My Love” by Whitney Houston and “It’s Your Love” by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

But, while Bri and Chris and Jamie and Trevor seem to still be progressing and moving forward in their relationships, it’s clear things are tense between Rudi and Matt. “This whole time it’s been hard for me to 100% enjoy and soak up the moment because Matt is stressing out. As much as I want to be happy I know this is not good,” Rudi shares.

After taking some time to collect his thoughts, Matt pulls Rudi aside to discuss where they are in their relationship. “I feel like such an idiot because I just can’t get there. I just can’t get to the point that those guys are at. And I don’t want to do something that’s disingenuous, and I don’t want you to resent me,” Matt says.

Rudi’s clearly frustrated, especially considering the fact they came all the way to Nashville just for Matt to end things. Though this clearly isn’t easy for either of them, you have to respect the fact Matt’s not willing to fake things just for the sake of winning a competition. “I will forever have such deep feelings for you and we will so bonded from this whole thing for the rest of our lives. And I hope you know how much I care about you,” Matt explains. We’re not crying, you’re crying!

Fantasy Suite Dates

Now with just two couples left, it’s time to move forward to the Fantasy Suites. Jamie and Trevor are the first to head out on their final 1-on-1 date, where they both open up about their insecurities and past relationship struggles. “I apologize if I ever seemed like I had walls up because of my past experiences. Heartbreak is scary for anyone when you fully dive in and let yourself fall, but for you, I want to take that risk because you’re worth it,” Trevor professes.

And, no surprise here, they decide to move forward to the Fantasy Suite. “Trevor and I accepting this Fantasy Suite card means we’re ready to take another step forward in our relationship,” Jamie says. “He makes me want to take risks, to do the things that I’m scared of, and put myself out there and be vulnerable because I know if I fall he’ll be there to catch me.”

Last but not least is Bri and Chris’s date. Though they’ve been by far the most solid couple out of everyone thus far, Bri appears reluctant to hop on the Fantasy Suite train. They discuss the future and how they can’t wait to start a life together post-show, which honestly has us swooning.

After reading the Fantasy Suite card, Bri reveals that while she wants to continue to get to know Chris on an emotional level, she’s not ready to take the physical aspect of their relationship to the next level. As it turns out, Chris agrees with Bri and they decide to not go to the Fantasy Suite. “I do feel like you love me for me, and I really appreciate that because I’m not used to that,” Bri shares.

Though they were on the same page about forgoing the Fantasy Suite, they do feel a little disconnected the next day during rehearsals. “It’s really hard for me to be there 100% because I just keep thinking about last night,” Bri explains.

The Final Performances

Alright, ladies and gentlemen, it’s showtime! The judges for the final performances are none other than Jason Tartick, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Rita Wilson, Jewel, and Taye Diggs. The first couple to perform is Jamie and Trevor, and they can’t keep their hands off each other. They’re totally locked into one another and the judges pick up on that. “I really felt that your voices blended so beautifully and that you were very, very connected. It’s going to be interesting to see where this journey takes you,” Rita shares.

Bri and Chris hit the stage next, and they know they have to be really connected in order to beat Trevor and Jamie. The first sing “Make You Feel My Love,” and it makes everyone in the venue emotional, including the judges. “You guys are a beautiful couple, you sing beautifully together, I believe everything. I would pay money to see you guys and I don’t even know you,” Taye says.

Now it’s time for the judges to decide….will it be Jamie and Trevor or Chris and Bri? Instead of revealing the winner privately, the final rose ceremony is held in front of the live audience. After bringing both couples out on stage, Chris reveals that the first winning couple is…. CHRIS AND BRI!

Not only will they get to record music together, they’ll also get to tour and hopefully continue to foster their romance. Are you happy with the winners? Do you wish it was Jamie and Trevor? Let us know what you think in the comments. And remember, always listen to your heart!