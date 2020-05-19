Monday TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Final Performances Dominate for NBC

The final live performance night for Season 18 of NBC's The Voice was a win with viewers as the singing competition series grabbed the top spots for both the 18-49 demographic and total viewers.

As with the last few episodes of the most recent American Idol season and the finale of Survivor: Winners At War, going live with a studio audience wasn't an option to wrap up their respective seasons given the pandemic. Clearly, viewers for The Voice were not turned off by the remote feel. In fact, the performance finale on Monday night slipped just a tad off of last May's episode at the same point in competition (with a live in-studio performance finale) when 7.96 million viewers tuned in with a 1.2 rating in the 18-49 demo.

The finale of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart didn't spike at all and stayed consistent with its performance in its 6-week run with 2.99 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, May 18, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):