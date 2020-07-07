'Listen To Your Heart's Jamie Gabrielle Opens Up on Eating Disorder Battle

Jamie Gabrielle has had a whirlwind couple of months since The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart aired, and while the spinoff contestant's music career is taking off, she's also had her struggles — which she's opening up about on social media.

In fact, the 21-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday, July 6 to address comments from fans who asked if she’s lost weight since being on the show. In response, she explained that life hasn’t been easy since cameras stopped rolling, and that she's been battling with, among other things, an eating disorder.

"I get a lot of DMs and comments addressing the way I look and people asking for my workout routine or how I 'lost the weight.’ Yes, I have been working out but the truth is that I struggle with an eating disorder, depression and anxiety,” she writes.

"In my life I have gone from being almost overweight to being underweight, unable to sustain a healthy lifestyle. My eating disorder is something I've battled with since I was 14 but especially since coming off of the show it has taken over my life."

The reality star went on to explain she didn’t want her followers to believe she’s been living a clean and healthy lifestyle when she’s actually been struggling with her mental health.

“I am sharing this because I don’t want to perpetuate this idea that I look the way I do because I have been living a healthy lifestyle because I haven’t,” she shared.

“Right now, I am working on accepting and loving myself for who I am. I hope that me sharing today can give you the courage to do so as well and to ask for help when you need it. What you see is not always what you get.”

The Nashville native went on Listen To Your Heart and fairly quickly partnered up with Trevor Holmes. The duo made it to the finale episode, but they ended up losing to Chris Watson and Bri Stauss.

The couple tried to make their relationship work post-show, but they eventually called it quits.

"It has been strange and honestly overwhelming to have people watch, comment, and ask about my personal life on a scale I have never experienced before. I believe I don't ‘owe' anyone anything and this is my life, but yes I am not in a relationship,” Jamie shared on Instagram after the show finished airing.