For years now, the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender has enchanted fans across various media, but Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation promises to be the most immersive version yet.

Like the animated Nickelodeon series that started it all back in 2005, the Netflix production follows Aang (Gordon Cormier) on his quest to fulfill his destiny as the Avatar’s latest incarnation and unite the world’s four nations in peace following the Fire Nation’s aggression. And flesh-and-blood actors bring new realism to the story.

“VFX technology has advanced to the point where a live-action version can not only faithfully translate what had been done in animation — it can bring a rich new visual dimension to a fantastic world,” showrunner Albert Kim wrote in a note to fans two years ago. “We’ll be able to see bending in a real and visceral way we’ve never seen before.”

Ahead of the Netflix series’ February 22 launch, check out the side-by-side photos below to see how the new Aang and his friends and adversaries compare to their counterparts from the Nickelodeon series.