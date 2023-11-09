‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Trailer: Aang Fights Fire Nation in Epic First Footage From Live-Action Series (VIDEO)

The first teaser trailer for Netflix‘s Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series is here, giving fans a first look at footage of Aang (Gordon Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio), Sokka (Ian Ousley), Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu), Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim), and more in the highly anticipated series. Netflix has revealed the Avatar: The Last Airbender release date in addition to the trailer.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a live-action re-imagining of the beloved animated series following Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation. The series premieres on Thursday, February 22 on Netflix.

Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' key art

Netflix

The teaser trailer debuted during Netflix’s Geeked Week 2023 fan event on Thursday, November 9. In it, we see all of the beloved characters made famous in the Nickelodeon animated series as well as every kingdom of the Four Nations. It begins with the Fire Nation’s attack, then cuts to different scenes in the homelands of the Water Tribe, Earth Kingdom, and Fire Nation. Aang, the last living airbender, soars into the frame before showing off some of his skills.

One sight that’s sure to delight excited fans: Appa and Momo! Aang, Katara, and Sokka’s beloved furry companions are seen in full form in the clips, the final shot being the main trio flying off into the distance on Appa’s back.

Rounding out Netflix’s ATLA cast are Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, Ken Leung as Zhao, and Maria Zhang as Suki. See them all in the Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer above, plus new photos from the series below.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1 consists of eight episodes with Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) serving as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Alongside Kim is Rideback’s Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore as executive producers, as well as Michael Goi. Goi, Roseanne Liang (also a co-executive producer), Jabbar Raisani, and Jet Wilkinson direct the series.

Avatar: The Last Airbender, Series Premiere, Thursday, February 22, Netflix

