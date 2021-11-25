See How the ‘Annie Live!’ Cast Stacks Up Against Their Predecessors (PHOTOS)

Paige Strout
Comments
'Annie Live!' Cast Comparisons, 'Annie' 1982, 'Annie' 2014 Casts
Paul Gilmore/NBC; Columbia/Courtesy Everett Collection; Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Annie Live! is sure to be a must-watch holiday event for the whole family, bringing the classic Broadway hit to life like never before. The NBC special featuring newcomer Celina Smith as the titular orphan has released the full official cast for the anticipated live production.

The star-studded lineup includes Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, and Tituss Burgess as Rooster, with Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis after the originally cast Jane Krakowski tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

The original star of Broadway’s Annie, Andrea McArdle, will join the cast as Eleanor Roosevelt. She was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for originating the role in the 1977 stage production. By her side as President Roosevelt will be actor/activist and real-life polio survivor Alan Toy, the first actor with paralysis to ever play the role. Playing Annie’s orphan friends are Felice Kakaletris as Molly, Cate Elefante as Kate, Sophie Knapp as July, Tessa Frascogna as Tessie, Arwen Monzon-Sanders as Duffy, and Audrey Cymone as Pepper.

Rounding out the production’s ensemble are Wendi Bergamini, Jadaya Bivins, Brittany Conigatti, Ben Davis, Zachary Downer, Karla Garcia, Kayla Goins, Luke Hawkins, Christopher Hernandez, Afra Hines, Trinity Inay, Jeff Kready, McKenzie Kurtz, Jenny LaRoche, Brandt Martinez, Morgan Marcell, Liz McCartney, Anastacia McCleskey, Giana Rice, Eliseo Roman, Lily Tamburo, Sherrod Tate, Kennedy Thompson, Tanairi Vazquez, Jacob Keith Watson, Alex Wong, and Corde Young.

Scroll through the gallery below to see all the famous faces who’ve brought the legendary musical to life over the years and how they stack up against the new live cast!

Annie Live!, Premiere, Thursday, December 2, 8/7c, NBC

Aileen Quinn as Annie in 'Annie,' 1982
Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Aileen Quinn as Annie (Annie, 1982)

The movie musical served as Quinn’s breakout role. Quinn last appeared in the Will & Grace revival in 2020.

'Annie,' 2014 Film, Jamie Foxx as Will Stacks, Quvenzhané Wallis as Annie
Barry Wetcher/©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Quvenzhané Wallis as Annie (Annie, 2014)

The young actress, who received a Best Actress Oscar nomination in 2013 at only nine years old for her role in Beasts of the Southern Wild, took on the role of Annie one year later in the 2014 remake.

Celina Smith as Annie in 'Annie Live!' NBC, 2021
Paul Gilmore/NBC

Celina Smith as Annie (Annie Live!, 2021)

The 12-year-old breakout star beat out thousands of young hopefuls for the lea role in the latest NBC live musical.

Albert Finney as Oliver 'Daddy' Warbucks in 'Annie,' 1982
Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

Albert Finney as Oliver Warbucks (Annie, 1982)

Before passing away in 2019 at the age of 82, Finney appeared in several television shows and movies throughout his decades-long career, including Erin Brockovich and, most recently, the James Bond film Skyfall.

Jamie Foxx as Will Stacks, Quvenzhane Wallis as Annie, 'Annie' 2014
Barry Wetcher/©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Jamie Foxx as Will Stacks (Annie, 2014)

The Oscarwinner took on the modern-day Daddy Warbucks counterpart Will Stacks in the 2014 film.

Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks in 'Annie Live!' 2021, NBC
Paul Gilmore/NBC

Harry Connick Jr. as Oliver Warbucks (Annie Live!, 2021)

The Emmy and Grammy-nominated singer/actor will transform into the NYC millionaire (thanks a striking bald cap) in the upcoming musical production.

Carol Burnett as Miss Hannigan, 'Annie' 1982
Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Carol Burnett as Miss Hannigan (Annie, 1982)

The comedy legend showed off her villainous side in one of her most iconic roles as the notorious head of Annie’s orphanage.

Cameron Diaz as Miss Hannigan in 'Annie' 2014
Barry Wetcher/©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Cameron Diaz as Miss Hannigan (Annie, 2014)

The remake swaps out the original orphanage in exchange for a foster home, run by Diaz’s Miss Hannigan, a former singer miserable over her current life.

Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan in 'Annie Live!' NBC 2021
Paul Gilmore/NBC

Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan (Annie Live! 2021)

Known for playing a slew of badass women, Henson is sure to dive into the craziness and villainy of the musical’s antagonist.

Ann Reinking as Grace Farrell in 'Annie' 1982
Columbia/Courtesy Everett Collection

Ann Reinking as Grace Farrell (Annie, 1982)

The Broadway star took on the maternal role of Grace for the musical’s original film adaptation.

Rose Byrne as Grace Farrell, Quvenzhane Wallis as Annie in 'Annie' 2014
Barry Wetcher/©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Rose Byrne as Grace Farrell (Annie, 2014)

Byrne broke out her singing chops as Will Stacks’ personal assistant, Grace, once again acting as a mother figure for the titular orphan.

Nicole Scherzinger as Grace Farrell in 'Annie Live!' 2021 NBC
Maxwell Poth

Nicole Scherzinger as Grace Farrell (Annie Live!, 2021)

No stranger to musical theater, The Pussycat Dolls frontwoman was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for her role as Grizabella in the West End revival of Cats.

Bernadette Peters as Lily, Tim Curry as Rooster, Carol Burnett as Miss Hannigan in 'Annie' 1982
Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Tim Curry as "Rooster" Hannigan (Annie, 1982)

Curry took on the role of Miss Hannigan’s scheming brother Rooster just a few years after his iconic performance as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Bobby Cannavale as Guy in 'Annie' 2014
Columbia Pictures

Bobby Cannavale as Guy Danlily (Annie, 2014)

While not an exact copy of the character, Will Stacks’ campaign manager Guy takes on Rooster’s role of helping Miss Hannigan pretend to find Annie’s “real parents” in hopes of bumping up his boss’ spot in the polls.

Tituss Burgess as Rooster in 'Annie Live!' 2021 NBC
Jeff Mills

Tituss Burgess as "Rooster" Hannigan (Annie Live!, 2021)

Best-known for his role as the lovable Titus on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the Broadway star will take a walk on the evil side for his turn as the goofy antagonist.

Tim Curry as Rooster, Bernadette Peters as Lily St. Regis in 'Annie' 1982

Bernadette Peters as Lily St. Regis (Annie, 1982)

The Broadway legend traded in her signature red curls for blonde locks as Rooster’s right-hand-woman in the 1982 film.

Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis in 'Annie Live!' 2021 NBC
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis (Annie Live!, 2021)

The Tony-nominated actress, most recently seen in Lifetime’s Patsy & Loretta, will fill in last minute after Jane Krakowski’s surprise COVID-19 case.

