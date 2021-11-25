See How the ‘Annie Live!’ Cast Stacks Up Against Their Predecessors (PHOTOS)

Annie Live! is sure to be a must-watch holiday event for the whole family, bringing the classic Broadway hit to life like never before. The NBC special featuring newcomer Celina Smith as the titular orphan has released the full official cast for the anticipated live production.

The star-studded lineup includes Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, and Tituss Burgess as Rooster, with Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis after the originally cast Jane Krakowski tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

The original star of Broadway’s Annie, Andrea McArdle, will join the cast as Eleanor Roosevelt. She was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for originating the role in the 1977 stage production. By her side as President Roosevelt will be actor/activist and real-life polio survivor Alan Toy, the first actor with paralysis to ever play the role. Playing Annie’s orphan friends are Felice Kakaletris as Molly, Cate Elefante as Kate, Sophie Knapp as July, Tessa Frascogna as Tessie, Arwen Monzon-Sanders as Duffy, and Audrey Cymone as Pepper.

Rounding out the production’s ensemble are Wendi Bergamini, Jadaya Bivins, Brittany Conigatti, Ben Davis, Zachary Downer, Karla Garcia, Kayla Goins, Luke Hawkins, Christopher Hernandez, Afra Hines, Trinity Inay, Jeff Kready, McKenzie Kurtz, Jenny LaRoche, Brandt Martinez, Morgan Marcell, Liz McCartney, Anastacia McCleskey, Giana Rice, Eliseo Roman, Lily Tamburo, Sherrod Tate, Kennedy Thompson, Tanairi Vazquez, Jacob Keith Watson, Alex Wong, and Corde Young.

