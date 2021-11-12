‘Annie Live!’: Megan Hilty Is Replacing Jane Krakowski as Lily St. Regis

The (live) show must go on, even if it means making a key change. Such is the case for the role of the larger-than-life Lily St. Regis in NBC’s upcoming Annie Live!, premiering on Thursday, December 2. (It will be repeated on Monday, December 20, at 8/7c.)

Megan Hilty is replacing Jane Krakowski, Deadline reports. Krakowski is “experiencing a breakthrough Covid case while working on a separate project in Ireland despite being double vaccinated, a regular testing process and abiding by protocols,” according to NBC.

“I am beyond thrilled to join this all-star cast, crew and creative team,” Hilty in a statement to Deadline. “My family and I have been super fans of Annie for as long as I can remember, and we always look forward to the epic televised musicals produced by Bob Greenblatt & Neil Meron, so to be a part of this particular production is an honor and a dream come true. I wish Jane the speediest of recoveries and hope to do her proud.”

Lily St. Regis is the sassy, sticky-fingered partner of the swindling Rooster Hannigan, being played by Krakowski’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-star Tituss Burgess. Annie Live! also stars Celina Smith as Annie, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, and Nicole Scherzinger as Grace.

Hilty’s TV credits include Patsy & Loretta, BrainDead, The Good Wife, and Smash.

Annie Live! will be executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Alex Rudzinsky, with Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski directing. Sergio Trujillo will lead the choreography. Jason Sherwood will oversee production design. Stephen Oremus will orchestrate the music direction. Emilio Sosa will lead costume design. The live event will be produced by Chloe Productions.

Annie Live!, Premiere, Thursday, December 2, 8/7c, NBC