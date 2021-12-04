The holiday season is in full swing and we’ve already received so many great gifts on TV. Between new series, new episodes, and seasonal events, we are not going to be bored on our days off.

Live performances are back and we couldn’t be more excited — and NBC’s Annie Live! fueled this excitement even more. The cast of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (which NBC canceled after two seasons) returned to our screens for a humorous and heartwarming music-filled holiday special, Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas.

New episodes of HBO Max’s new series The Sex Lives of College Girls and Gossip Girl drew us in, while Disney+’s Hawkeye continuously keeps us invested. Jimmy Fallon keeps us laughing on both The Tonight Show and new game show That’s My Jam.

Read on for some of our standout lines of the week!