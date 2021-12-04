Best Lines of the Week (November 26-December 2): ‘When The World Says Slow, We Say Go’

Rob McElhenney as Mac in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
FXX

The holiday season is in full swing and we’ve already received so many great gifts on TV. Between new series, new episodes, and seasonal events, we are not going to be bored on our days off.

Live performances are back and we couldn’t be more excited — and NBC’s Annie Live! fueled this excitement even more. The cast of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (which NBC canceled after two seasons) returned to our screens for a humorous and heartwarming music-filled holiday special, Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas.

New episodes of HBO Max’s new series The Sex Lives of College Girls and Gossip Girl drew us in, while Disney+’s Hawkeye continuously keeps us invested. Jimmy Fallon keeps us laughing on both The Tonight Show and new game show That’s My Jam.

Read on for some of our standout lines of the week!

Julien (Jordan Alexander) sending in a
HBO Max

Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

“You know I hate you, but I know you love me. XOXO. You have ‘til midnight.”

–Julien’s (Jordan Alexander) message to Gossip Girl as she offers to send a combination of revealing tips and fake tips to the Instagram account

Carla and Bela in Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max
HBO Max

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

Carla: “Sha-weet. Very nice. My wife. Have you seen Borat?”

Bela: “Obviously…”

Carla: “I’m sure it’s good.”

–Bela (Amrit Kaur) is concerned by her fellow comedy society member Carla’s (Isabella Roland) lack of comedic knowledge.

Jane Krakowski as Mrs. Dickinson on Dickinson
Apple TV+

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

“Me? Mourning my one and only sister? Unlikely. I’m over her! Good riddance to that woman.”

Mrs. Dickinson (Jane Krakowski) lies about grieving for her dead sister to the head of Northampton Women’s Lunatic Asylum so she can avoid being admitted.

Daddy Warbucks and Annie perform in NBC's event, Annie Live!
Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Annie Live! (NBC)

Annie: “Gee, Mr. Warbucks, you play the piano?”
Daddy Warbucks: “Not if you ask my good friend George Gershwin!”

–Annie (Celina Smith) and Daddy Warbucks (Harry Connick, Jr.) as they perform “Something Was Missing” together

Rob McElhenney as Mac in It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
FXX

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX)

“When the world says slow, we say go…or strike or attack.”

—Mac (Rob McElhenney) exaggerates what he and his crew did with the PPP Loans during the pandemic.

Kelly Clarkson on That's My Jam
NBC

That's My Jam (NBC)

“That last line doesn’t rhyme! How are you supposed to remember what it says?”

Kelly Clarkson yells after messing up lyrics to Ariana Grande‘s “Break Free” and losing the round in “Slay It Don’t Spray It.”

Jane Levy as Zoey in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
The Roku Channel

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

“Don’t look at me like that. Picture was for my mother! I have a dead father!”

—Zoey (Jane Levy) confronts staring mothers and their children, who judge her for taking a picture with mall Santa.

Disney+

Hawkeye (Disney+)

Kate: “When I tried to stab his face to prove he was lying, he parried like a pro.”

Clint: “You tried to stab your mom’s fiancé in the face?”

— Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) tries to explain to Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) why her mom’s fiancé is suspicious.

Netflix

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

“You say, ‘Do you want chocolate cake for your birthday or carrot cake?’ No kid has ever gone ‘I want carrot cake.’ If my kid says ‘carrot cake,’ I will literally push them into a ditch.”

—Noel Fielding gives his opinion on carrot cakes to contestant Crystelle.

NBC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

“By the way, we didn’t have to eat. We’re not even judges. We ate by choice all of the things that they made.”

Maya Rudolph on her time as a host on Baking It with Andy Samberg

